Welcome to the election cycle that couldn't. This year, the pandemic not only disrupted how candidates campaign, but it also is driving most of the election-related issues, especially here in Vermont. The pandemic has shifted priorities, and put a different emphasis on such issues as the economy, broadband, health care and education. Across the board, candidates are trying to align their views and priorities with what will likely be a very difficult two years as the nation recovers from an economic collapse the likes we have not seen since the Great Depression. Running for office right now is a challenge, both in getting out a message and wanting to serve. And yet there is a healthy crop of Vermonters who are stepping up to do just that. This guide gives a breakdown of how candidates stand on a handful of issues. We reached out to them and asked them all the same five questions: Why are you running this year? What's the biggest challenge facing Vermonters? What steps need to be taken as Vermont's economy recovers from the effects COVID-19? What are your top priorities? What distinguishes you from other candidates? Some candidates answered the questions point by point. A few took a different tact and issued statements. And several others opted not to respond to our questionnaire. We hope you find this Election Guide helpful, and we urge you to return your ballots (if you are registered voter you could have received one in the mail), or go to the polls on Nov. 3. (Fair warning, we have not included polling information here, as traditional polling places in many communities are relocating or using other methods in order to abide by public health and safety guidelines. Closer to Election Day, we will list where polling places will be.) Now, meet the candidates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.