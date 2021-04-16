BARRE — A superior court judge has been asked to decide whether a common election occurrence adds up to a conspiracy when it comes to counting ballots. City Clerk Carol Dawes votes “no.”
Dawes, who was on the receiving end of a lawsuit filed by Brian Judd in the wake of the Barre man’s failed bid for a Ward 2 seat on the City Council last month, recently responded by asking that the case be dismissed.
Most of the facts — and there aren’t many of them — really aren’t in dispute.
Judd contends both voting machines used to tabulate the results of last month’s Town Meeting Day elections initially rejected multiple ballots — his included — between the time the polls opened at the Barre Municipal Auditorium at 7 a.m. March 2 and closed 12 hours later.
Though Judd was unavailable for comment, Dawes said Friday she had no quibble with that part of his claim.
“I’ll stipulate that,” she said.
Dawes, who has overseen elections in Barre since 2008, can’t remember one when the optical scanning machines the city uses haven’t rejected multiple ballots throughout the course of the day.
“The machines will spit some ballots back every election,” she said.
Judd, who was defeated by Councilor Teddy Waszazak, 247-209, on Town Meeting Day, contends he was told the ballots were never hand-counted and wouldn’t be, barring a successful legal challenge.
According to Dawes, Judd, is right on both counts. The ballots — most of which arrived in the mail this year — were fed into the machines, which spit out the unofficial results shortly after the polls closed at 7 p.m. March 2.
Though the Ward 2 race was close — Waszazak won by just 38 votes — it wasn’t quite close enough to entitle Judd to request a recount. In order for that to happen, Judd would have had to cut into Waszazak’s 8% cushion to meet the statutory threshold of 5% of the total ballots cast in the race.
Unable to demand a hand recount, Judd claims he offered to pay for one and was denied.
Dawes said that is true, too, noting there is no provision in statute that permits losing candidates to finance recounts they aren’t otherwise entitled to.
Where Dawes and Judd differ is with respect to his claim the city “failed to maintain two voting machines used on Town Meeting Day. That failure, he contends, led to at least 30 Ward 2 ballots being initially rejected by the tabulators March 2, and represents “error” and/or “fraud” sufficient to change the result of the election and potentially invalidate it.
“The City of Barre DISAGREES with Mr. Judd’s complaint,” Dawes wrote in a response that provides a detailed outline of the election and requests the case be dismissed.
Dawes said Judd’s suggestion the city failed to maintain the vote tabulators is at odds with annual maintenance they receive by a certified technician and tested for “logic and accuracy” at least 10 days before every election using official ballots.
According to Dawes, maintenance of the machines isn’t an issue and doesn’t explain why they occasionally rejected some ballots or would cause her to doubt the results they reported any more than she would question the value of crumpled up currency initially denied by a vending machine.
“That doesn’t invalidate the dollar,” she said.
Dawes said the machines are programmed to reject ballots that contain “over votes,” can reject ballots with stray marks and are sometimes just plain finicky.
“The machines don’t like folded ballots,” she said, noting the pandemic-related surge in early voting this year meant unfolding nearly 1,300 ballots that arrived in envelopes and feeding them into the machines. The creases occasionally posed a problem even for poll workers familiar with the machines.
The same was true in Williamstown where Town Clerk Barbara Graham said Friday an avalanche of absentee ballots resulted in many of them being initially rejected by the tabulator there.
“It happens every year, but with all the absentee ballots, this year was worse,” she said.
In Barre Town, retiring Town Clerk Donna Kelty said poll workers do their best to “iron out” the creases before feeding them into machines that are “sensitive” to start.
“If you don’t put your ballot in squarely, the machine will kick it out,” she said.
Kelty said poll workers who spend hours feeding ballots into the machine get into a rhythm, while voters, who may cast a ballot or two a year, are sometimes tripped up on the first try.
“They try to push it in, instead of letting the machine take it,” she said. “It’s simple human error.”
It doesn’t, the clerks agreed, produce a faulty result.
The ballots aren’t read until they are accepted by the tabulator, and when they are accepted, they are read, said Dawes who isn’t troubled by the occasional rejection.
“To me, it’s actually a good thing,” she said. “It means the machines are making sure they are scanning the ballots correctly.”
Though Judd was mildly surprised when his ballot was initially rejected and later troubled by stories of others who had the same experience, state law and a handbook prepared by the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office buttresses the clerks’ claims that the occurrence is more predictable than unusual and, in some cases, actually required.
It’s why the tabulator’s LCD screen is programmed to display the message: “Ballot not read, please re-insert” and why poll workers — following the state’s advice — instruct voters to flip the ballot over or insert the bottom instead of the top. That advice solves the vast majority of the problems.
It appears to have worked for Judd, and he didn’t indicate any of the voters he spoke with were ultimately unable to successfully feed their ballots into the tabulators.
That means they were counted, according to Dawes, who has accommodated requests for recounts in the past when they were made by candidates who met the 5% threshold.
The last time that happened was in 2019, when Sue Higby narrowly lost her Ward 1 seat on the City Council to John Steinman.
According to the machine count, Steinman defeated Higby 170-161 with one registered “over vote” and 10 blank ballots that year. The subsequent hand-recount confirmed that, 170-161 result right down to the “over vote” that was dismissed after election officials all agreed a voter had mistakenly voted for both Steinman and Higby.
The machines used in 2019 are the same machines used last month and Waszazak is nearly two months into his second two-year term.
A judge must now decide whether to schedule a hearing on Judd’s lawsuit or dismiss the case as requested by Dawes.
If Judd were to somehow prevail, it would lower, if not effectively eliminate, the bar for requesting recounts in communities that use vote tabulators like Barre’s.
