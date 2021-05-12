Local Sports
Thursday’s Games BASEBALL
Rutland at BBA, 4:30 p.m. Woodstock at Mill River, 4:30 p.m. Milton at Spaulding, 4:30 p.m. Montpelier at North Country, 4:30 p.m. Randolph at U-32, 4 p.m. Harwood at Thetford, 4:30 p.m. Northfield at Williamstown, 4:30 p.m. SOFTBALL
Proctor at West Rutland, 4:30 p.m. Woodstock at Mill River, 4:30 p.m. Twinfield at MSJ, 4:30 p.m. Milton at Spaulding, 4:30 p.m. Randolph at U-32, 4 p.m. BOYS LACROSSE
Montpelier at Harwood, 4:30 p.m. GIRLS LACROSSE
Rutland at Mount Mansfield, 4 p.m. GIRLS TENNIS Rutland at Brattleboro, 4:30 p.m. BBA at MSJ, 4 p.m. BOYS ULTIMATE
Rice at Montpelier, 4 p.m. GIRLS ULTIMATE
St. Johnsbury at Montpelier, 4 p.m. TRACK AND FIELD
At BFA-St. Albans, 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.