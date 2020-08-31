As I sit to write this column, the temperature is 59 degrees in the middle of the day here at the Central Vermont Chamber office in Berlin. I can think of no stronger reminder that autumn is on the way.
Normally, the Central Vermont Chamber would dedicate the last article in August (now first day of September) to discussing the importance of out of state visitors, remind Central Vermonters about the importance of hospitality, and so on.
Unfortunately, as 2020 continues its drumbeat of strange times, uncertain circumstances, and unpredictability, no one is in a position to tell us what form the usual Autumn influx will take.
At the Central Vermont Chamber, we will continue to encourage all who are able to visit our beautiful region. Whether from out of state visitors from areas marked safe for travel, or our own Vermont staycationers, our region still has many wonderful fall recreation opportunities to offer. Orchards are opening for the fall, corn mazes are beginning to advertise, as well as pumpkin patches and hayrides. Autumn will look different, but it certainly has not been canceled.
This is why we here at the Central Vermont Chamber have added our support to the statewide Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s “Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is” campaign. There are ways that everyone can support central Vermont businesses with no cost and very little effort. Things as simple as liking their Facebook page and engaging with their social media posts. Telling your friends and family or giving them a shoutout on your social media. Writing positive reviews is especially important. People are quick to criticize and slow to praise, especially online. Positive posts and reviews tell other shoppers that people really do have good experiences at that business.
The best thing that anyone can do as we continue to weather the COVID-19 storm is to continue committing to keeping your business local. Our restaurants, stores and businesses that offer hospitality certainly are not out of the woods yet. Continuing to being committed to supporting our neighbors during this time is still as crucial now as it was last spring.
So as our thoughts turn to back to school, or hunting season, or Halloween, as we switch from s’mores and Independence Day fireworks to pumpkin spice, one thing is certain: We will continue to get through this together as Vermonter’s always have. #Vermontstrong
Kevin Eschelbach is the president of the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
