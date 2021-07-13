WILLIAMSTOWN — The poster structure for a just-adopted vacant building ordinance in Williamstown suddenly has a suitor in Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity.
Already elbows deep in the rehab of a 1920s Victorian “foursquare” in Barre, the non-profit that had previously focused exclusively on “new-builds” to fulfill its mission of putting home-ownership within reach of income-sensitive central Vermonters is eyeing the long-dormant Rosewood Inn on Route 14 in Williamstown.
This one would make the project that is well underway on Highland Avenue in Barre seem tiny by comparison and represent Central Vermont Habitat’s first multifamily project because the old inn that overlooks what passes for Main Street in Williamstown is way too big to be a single-family home these days.
If local histories are accurate, that was the original incarnation of the sprawling three-story Steamboat Gothic Queen Anne built by George Becket in 1898.
Renovated in 1987 and briefly operated as the Rosewood Inn, the building which was featured in “America’s Painted Ladies,” has been dormant for 25 years, fallen into disrepair and is a big reason why the Select Board pushed the vacant building ordinance they adopted Monday night even as the expressed hope that interest kindled by news accounts of the property and the ordinance might lead to the restoration of the blighted property.
It might, according to Zachariah Watson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity.
Watson confirmed Tuesday he has reached out to the property’s out of state owner, Richard Eldridge, and discussed the possibility of pursuing a project that would be very different from anything Central Vermont Habitat has done before.
“We’re in the very beginning stages of looking at it, but we’re looking at it,” Watson said, noting the local non-profit has a purchase option on the property.
Watson said Eldridge, who has been involved in multiple Habitat for Humanity builds in the past, is interested in selling, the property is intriguing, as is the prospect of pursuing a project that would essentially convert the massive structure into three or four owner-occupied condos who fit the income profile and are willing to invest “sweat equity” into helping rehab the structure.
Watson, planned to tour the building today with representatives of the Preservation Trust of Vermont and the state Division of Historic Preservation, as he looks to cobble together funding for what could easily be a $1 million project happen.
“If we can get the grant funding we need, it will be a really desirable project,” he said.
Centrally located on a state route not far from Barre and Montpelier, Watson said the old inn would be ideal workforce housing.
There are obstacles to overcome and while funding is a big one it isn’t the only one. Costs associated with asbestos and lead paint and plumbing abatement are potentially budget-busting unknowns.
Still, Watson said the Williamstown community is eager to see an historic property that has fallen into disrepair fixed up and the prospect of a rural revitalization project could be attractive to funders.
Watson said the property is solidly in the mix though, even if it pans out, work wouldn’t start before next spring and possibly not until the spring of 2023.
Central Vermont Habitat has its hands full with the rehab project in Barre that will create a newly renovated, energy-efficient home for single dad, Shawn Bates, and two of his children.
The completely gutted two-story home was donated to Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity more than a year ago, prompting a pivot from finding land and building new single-family homes to refurbishing one instead.
“It’s all the expenses of a new-build plus all the nightmares of a rehab,” Watson said of a project that, if all goes well, will be finished by the end of November.
Well, not all of the expenses.
At a time when the cost of building materials has skyrocketed the rehab project ducked some of that expense.
“The bones of the house were already there,” he said.
The same would be true on a much grander scale in Williamstown where an ornate building that is badly in need of attention could have a future as affordable housing.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.