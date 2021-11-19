BURLINGTON — A fertility doctor, who is accused of secretly providing his sperm to impregnate two women in Central Vermont more than 40 years ago, will have his disciplinary hearing before the Vermont Medical Practice Board in early December.
Dr. John Boyd Coates III also learned this week he is due to go on trial in U.S. District Court in January to determine the financial damages for the first mother. He also faces a second civil lawsuit in federal court from the mother of the second child.
Coates never told either mother he was going to use his own sperm instead of the promised specimen he claimed would come from a medical school student, according to two lawsuits.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 in Washington County, including at Central Vermont Hospital and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin.
Coates also was associated with University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View Physicians Office in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
Coates, who is now retired and living in Shelburne, got a setback on Friday when he learned the child of the second mother would likely be allowed to testify at his state misconduct hearing on Dec. 7 and 8.
Retired Vermont Judge George F. Belcher, who will be the Hearing Officer for the two-day session, ruled the potential testimony of the child — who is now in her 40s — appeared relevant.
During the Friday hearing, Montpelier lawyer Peter Joslin, on behalf of Coates, argued the child of the second mother should be prohibited from testifying at the Medical Practice Board hearing.
Joslin argued the child had not been born at the time and therefore he believed she did not have relevant information.
Prosecutor Megan Campbell countered the testimony was critical to show the harm of the misconduct by Coates. She said case law supports the state’s position that the mother’s child could offer important testimony.
Joslin insisted that her testimony concerning three of the six unprofessional counts would be immaterial and irrelevant. He claimed it would be prejudicial, improper and there were no legal grounds.
Under questioning from Belcher, Joslin acknowledged he had been allowed to question the daughter of patient 2 during a deposition in a federal court proceeding.
Belcher said after reading all the legal filings, hearing arguments, and researching the cases cited by lawyers he would allow the woman to testify. He said he would file a written decision with his reasoning, but noted in part the witness did not have to be a patient of Coates — only a member of the public.
While the public was allowed to attend the 50-minute hearing Friday and listen to arguments on the initial motion to preclude her testimony and the responses, the Vermont Health Department blocked the release of the legal documents to the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.
Charon Goldwyn, a Public Records officer for the health department, said late Friday afternoon she believed that motions and responses filed in connection with a public hearing are confidential and cannot be released in disciplinary cases. It came in response to a public records request after the hearing.
The state earlier this fall provided documents outlining the six administrative charges after an investigation team from the Medical Practice Board had determined there was reason to file charges.
Joslin also asked Friday that before the final hearing, there is a ruling or agreement about how the two patients will be referred to during testimony: by their real names or by patient 1 and 2.
Campbell noted the two mothers and the two daughters have been identified in public during earlier proceedings, but she had not heard their preference. The mothers filed their civil lawsuits in their own names.
Belcher said the hearing panel and the medical board are sensitive to the issue, but at the same time he believes they will start off with the names being used.
Joslin also had questions about filing exhibits for the hearing under seal to prevent public access.
Belcher said he was “Unlikely to just, carte blanche, throw things under seal.”
He added, “if you want something under seal, we would need a good and important reason to do that and would need the legal authority to do that as well.”
Coates is facing six disciplinary counts and possible revocation of his medical license, according to the Vermont Medical Practice Board. The state also wants an administrative penalty of at least $4,000.
The first three administrative charges involve the initial patient and counts 4 through 6 relate to the second patient.
The mothers, who were unknown to each other at the time, delivered their respective babies in December 1977 and February 1979, records show.
Earlier this week, during a hearing in the U.S. District Court in Burlington, Joslin also said his client might object to another witness when a civil lawsuit involving patient 1 goes to trial in January. Joslin appeared to want patient 2 blocked from testimony in that case.
Coates has admitted in the first parental case that he secretly introduced his sperm into the patient, court records and lawyers have noted.
The federal trial in January is solely to determine the damages that the first couple should receive for the fraud, according to Burlington lawyer Jerry O’Neill, who, along with Celeste Lamarie, represent the plaintiffs.
O’Neill said patient 1, her husband, a medical expert, and Coates are on the witness list and possibly patient 2.
Joslin said he might object.
Under questioning by Senior Judge William K. Sessions III, O’Neill said he estimates the jury trial would take about two days, but could go into a third day.
Sessions said he was inclined to use a six- or eight-member jury, which would hold with COVID-19 protocols for proper distancing.
He said the trial date will depend on multiple factors, including whether the lawyers would waive a jury and allow the court to decide the case.
Joslin said he is trying to juggle the two hearings in between closing his longtime law firm in Montpelier. He said he will be associated with his son, who is a lawyer in Albany, New York.
