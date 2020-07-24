Editor’s note: Current PrEvents is produced by the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition as part of the Regional Prevention Partnership grant from the Vermont Department of Health.
With the tobacco industry growing and increasingly targeting youth, it’s vital that we have a growing line of defense to protect the next generation. That’s where the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) comes in. The CTFK is a non-profit organization founded in 1995. Their goal is to spread awareness about the dangers of tobacco. I was lucky enough to be chosen as the Vermont youth CTFK ambassador.
In July of 2019 I went to Washington D.C for a training symposium with 25 other advocates from around the US. This experience was life changing and I learned how to combat tobacco companies so I can protect and advocate for my generation and generations to come. I met with staff members from the offices of Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Patrick Leahy and Representative Peter Welch. In those meetings I shared my concerns about the growing youth tobacco epidemic, how wrong it is that tobacco industries are targeting youth and explained why I thought it was important to pass certain bills to protect youth.
The other advocates and I got the chance to go to TRUTH Initiative headquarters and learn what they are doing to fight against the big tobacco industries. TRUTH Initiative is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to raising awareness about the big-tobacco industries and their products. They created a text program designed to help people quit smoking and vaping.
According to https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/problem/toll-us/vermont about 3,100 high school students smoke in Vermont. That’s about 9.3% of Vermont’s high school population. Adding on to that, about 12% of the high school population in Vermont uses e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes include electronic pipes, e-cigars, vapes and any smoking instruments that are electronic. E-cigarettes are becoming more popular, especially vapes like JUUL, SMOK, MOJO and the list goes on. These companies are directly targeting youth. The ads that they are creating are eye-catching and placed in specific locations so they’re easy for teens to see. Inside the store they place the displays of the devices in appealing locations like next to candy and toys. Who do you think is going to be looking at candy and toys in a store? Youth are going to be! It’s no wonder that so many teenagers are getting hooked from a young age. Lucky for us, Tobacco-21 was passed on September 1st of 2019. This law raised the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21 to prevent youth from being able to obtain tobacco products.
Another huge problem with these new tobacco products are the flavors they come in. Tobacco companies are making flavors such as cotton candy, mango, blue slushy and many more flavors that youth would enjoy. According to https://truthinitiative.org/our-top-issues/vaping-issue, youth who use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking traditional cigarettes a year after they began using e-cigarettes. Most of the youth who start using e-cigarettes started because the flavors appealed to them.
To combat this, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island have banned all flavors except for menthol and generic tobacco. But we need more states to follow this example, and do more, in order to protect the youth. It is important for our Vermont lawmakers to include all flavors in our next tobacco bill--including menthol, which is heavily targeted to youth.
Most youth are unaware of the harmful effects caused by e-cigarettes. Here are some of the common questions around e-cigarettes and vaping. First, is using e-cigarettes a safe alternative to smoking? While e-cigarettes don’t contain the same contaminants as cigarettes, it’s still not safe and can cause severe damage to the body. E-cigarette usage can make you more prone to heart attacks, seizures, blood clots, and vein damage. Vaping can even cause chemical burns in the lungs and airways. Another common question is, are vape clouds made of water vapor? Vape clouds are actually an aerosol containing harmful toxins and chemicals. Finally, do e-cigarettes contain nicotine? Most do contain nicotine. In fact, one JUUL pod has the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
If you have questions, comments, concerns or want more info
I’m passionate and knowledgeable in this subject so please feel free to email me at zoeyp.802@gmail.com
Want to quit?
Text “TAKEDOWN” to 88709
Text “DITCHJUUL” to 88709
For more information:
https://www.tobaccofreeco.org/know-the-facts/vape-myths-vs-facts/
https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/
Safer ≠ Safe, a TRUTH Initiative youtube playlist on vaping.
Zoey Pickel is a rising senior and has been an advocate for a variety of topics since her freshman year of high school. She has been a Youth Ambassador for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) since 2019 and is currently supporting social media and tobacco awareness efforts with Central Vermont New Directions Coalition. Send feedback to currentprevents@gmail.com View archived editions of Current PrEvents at cvndc.org
