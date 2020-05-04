DUXBURY – Work on replacing a 119-foot-long culvert that runs underneath Route 100 is just getting underway and may not require briefly closing a section of the state highway that runs between Waterbury and Waitsfield.
The low-bidder for the work, Kirk Fenoff & Son Excavating, is preparing a traffic plan that contemplates phased installation of a new culvert that will replace one that was seriously damaged in a Halloween downpour last year. The rain damaged the four-foot corrugated metal culvert, causing the road to settle and the state to fast track its replacement.
Initially, officials believed the project might require closing Route 100 to through traffic for one weekend, but they said Monday the planned detour using Routes 2 and 100B may not be necessary.
Due to the length of the culvert, which runs diagonally under the roadway, the contractor hopes to maintain one lane of traffic by installing the culvert in sections.
Fenoff’s bid $172,000 bid was significantly lower than the engineer’s $212,000 estimate. The savings was large due to the contractor’s expectation costs associated with closing the road entirely could be avoided.
