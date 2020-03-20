Barre, VT (05641)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.