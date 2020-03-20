BARRE – Like so many things associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Thursday night’s “COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall” didn’t quite go according to script.
For starters, the medical expert local officials had lined up to field questions from anxious viewers had a last-minute conflict. The absence of Dr. Jessie Leyse, an infectious disease specialist at Central Vermont Medical Center, left Fire Chief Doug Brent and Deputy Fire Chief Joe Aldsworth to play armchair epidemiologists.
That might have mattered more had they been inundated with challenging questions from callers during an hour-long session that was hosted by JD Green and broadcast live from council chambers in City Hall.
They weren’t.
Mayor Lucas Herring, who was part of the impromptu panel, did have to answer the phone nine times, but the only question posed by eight of the callers – including one who phoned in moments before the session started – was how they could tune in and watch. Most, Herring later explained, didn’t realize the event was being broadcast at all, and mistakenly thought they had to call in to listen.
The session featured some good, but now all-too-familiar-advice, a few borderline apocalyptic observations and one surreal moment when Aldsworth was transformed into the equivalent of a television anchorman just handed a piece of breaking news, while his on-air partner was still speaking.
In this case it was Herring, who had just ticked down the latest COVID-19 statistics posted on the state Department of Health website, https://www.healthvermont.gov/
"At this point there has been no deaths in the state of Vermont,” Herring said, prompting Aldsworth to interject.
“Mr. Mayor I just got a message that Governor Phil Scott just announced two deaths in the state of Vermont,” he said.
That announcement came during a 7 p.m. news conference that likely drew viewers away from Barre’s telephone town hall that started at 6:30 p.m.
The sobering development came near the end of a session that began with Herring explaining Leyse’s absence, City Manager Steve Mackenzie recapping an evolving list of steps the city has taken – including closing City Hall and other municipal buildings until further notice – that can be found at on the city’s website, barrecity.org
By the time Brent spoke seven people had called in though none of them had questions.
Brent, a self-described “straight shooter,” predicted things will “likely get a little worse” in Vermont before they get better, but sought to calm fears
“The sun will come up tomorrow morning and we will get through this,” he said moments after admitting he’s been wrong before.
“Several weeks ago there were a couple things that I thought I knew for sure: come football season that Tom Brady would still be a New England Patriot and that the coronavirus would never become a pandemic,” he said. “As we know, neither one of those are true.”
Pinch-hitting for Leyse, Brent ticked through what for many are the now-familiar symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. They include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath and fatigue.
Those who have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 – there had been 22 in Vermont at the time of the broadcast – as well as those who had been in an area where there is an ongoing spread of the disease – should contact their physicians for guidance, but steer clear of emergency rooms.
“We’re not going to stop this virus,” Brent said. “It’s our intention, and the intention of the state and the federal government, to limit community spread with these simple measures: stay home when you’re sick, limit your trips out, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw it away, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces and abide by social distancing recommendations staying six feet apart.”
Brent noted those participating in the town hall were modeling the latter recommendation.
“Our purpose for being here tonight is to educate you and not scare you on what we know about the particulars,” he said. “I’m fully convinced, from everything I’m being told, that we will get through this as long as everybody takes it seriously and follows the recommendations of the CDC.”
That advice was echoed repeatedly by Aldsworth, who stressed that, absent a medical emergency, those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call the their personal physicians.
“Just showing up and overwhelming the ER does nobody any good and it actually adds to the spread of the virus,” he said.
While Brent and Aldsworth sought to project calm and deliver sound advice, Green occasionally provided a man on the street perspective that undercut that messaging.
At one point, Green noted he’d visited his doctor earlier in the day and rather than getting the cast that was called for he got the splint that would have replaced it in four weeks.
“He (the doctor) basically said we could be completely shut down right here in Vermont,” Green said. “That’s unbelievable.”
Green also opined on residents he recently watched hoarding toilet paper at Hannaford’s supermarket before it even hit the shelf. He said the scene was unbecoming of Vermonters.
“We exemplify respect for our neighbors,” Green said. “We take care of each other.”
The only actual question came from a caller who wondered whether Vermonters should be ordered to “shelter in place” for the next two weeks in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
The answer?
“That’s a tough call,” Brent said, noting that governors from several states are “wrestling with that choice,” but most aren’t considering it.
According to Brent, they have more pressing concerns, like gearing up for a potential shortage of hospital beds and monitoring medical supplies.
“If we could really get people to … heed these warnings, do what you’re told to do, stay down on community contacts (it would help),” he said.
Brent lamented many – in Barre and beyond – aren’t and that is cause for concern.
“There are groups people out playing basketball like nothing is even going on,” he said. “Obviously these people aren’t getting the message, or worse yet they’re getting the message and they’re not paying any attention to it.”
