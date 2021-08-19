MONTPELIER — In a move that will give District 3 residents more time to ponder public service and collect signatures if they are so inclined, city councilors have reset the clock for replacing one of their departing members.
Meeting for the first time since Councilor Dan Richardson notified Mayor Anne Watson he will be resigning next week, councilors discussed a Friday deadline they didn’t set for a seat that isn’t yet vacant.
It won’t be for long even though councilors, acting on Watson’s suggestion, agreed to extend Friday’s noon deadline by one week.
Responding to a concern raised by resident Peter Kelman at the outset of Wednesday night’s council meeting, Watson suggested the extension might be warranted.
“Today is the first time we’re talking about it publicly,” she said of the looming vacancy. “That doesn’t give folks a whole lot of time to get signatures and make a decision.”
The need to collect signatures from registered District 3 voters — 25 of them — was a decision made based on past practice by City Manager Bill Fraser when green-lighting the Aug. 11 Front Porch Forum and Facebook posts about the vacancy that stems from Richardson’s recently confirmed appointment as Burlington’s city attorney.
Richardson’s appointment was announced earlier this month pending confirmation from the Burlington City Council, which occurred at its meeting last Monday.
Richardson, a local lawyer who isn’t moving from Montpelier, submitted his letter of resignation the next day to avoid what he described Wednesday night as the appearance of a conflict of interest, as well as logistical issues.
Those who follow Richardson on Facebook or who spotted his Front Porch Forum post last Tuesday, would have known he was stepping down. Those interested in being appointed to replace him as one of District 3’s two representatives on the seven-member council wouldn’t have known how to go about it until the city posted a process that hadn’t been ratified by the council last Wednesday.
Kelman, who lives in District 3, argued that level of outreach was insufficient.
“Make an affirmative effort … to get the word out,” he said. “Most people aren’t even aware of it at this point.”
Kelman said targeted outreach to District 3 residents — perhaps using the Capital Area Neighborhoods (CAN) network was warranted.
Though Richardson pushed back on the notion he, or the city, had been anything other than transparent with respect to his resignation, he supported the proposed extension that will allow whoever is chosen as his replacement to be seated before a strategic planning session set for Sept. 8.
“My goal has always been that there’s sort of a seamless transition … so that District 3 does not have a lapse in representation,” he said.
Richardson had planned to serve through next Wednesday’s meeting — a session at which he thought his successor would be selected.
Based on Wednesday night’s vote that won’t happen.
The new timeline requires District 3 residents interested in replacing Richardson on the council at least through Town Meeting Day in March to submit letters of interest and petitions signed by 25 registered District 3 voters by noon on Friday, Aug. 27.
In order to expedite the appointment councilors agreed to hold a special meeting on Sept. 1 to interview applicants for the vacant seat and make an appointment.
Watson said that would leave a week for whoever is chosen to get oriented before the Sept. 8 strategic planning session.
Councilor Conor Casey supported the change, suggesting it would give the city the opportunity to make an extra effort to reach out to underrepresented members of the community and make sure they are aware of the vacancy.
“It’s not a terribly diverse council if you look around the room,” he said, noting the extra outreach was warranted based on the “equity audit” the council received earlier in the evening.
Casey’s suggestion had Kelman, who attended the meeting remotely, nodding his head in agreement.
Located south of the Winooski River, District 3 includes Memorial Drive, River, Berlin, Hill and Northfield streets, as well as surrounding neighborhoods in each of those areas.
Application forms are available at www.montpelier-vt.org/CommitteeApplication and can be emailed, along with letters of interest, to msmith@montpelier-vt.org. Hard copies of petitions with original signatures must be dropped off or mailed to City Hall.
All materials must be received by the City Manager’s Office, 39 Main St., Montpelier, Vermont 05602 by noon on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
Richardson, a long-time member and former chairman of the Development Review Board, was appointed to the council last year and successfully ran for his first 2-year term in March. Richardson defeated Prospect Street resident Alice Goltz, 578-222, in the lopsided race.
