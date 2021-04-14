BARRE — Acknowledging that requiring all Granite City landlords to include heating costs in their rental agreements could backfire, city councilors who pressed for the provision to be included in an ordinance now under review, have agreed it is probably prudent to wait.
“I want to do this right. I don’t want to do it fast,” Councilor Teddy Waszazak said near the end of a Tuesday night discussion that opened with him explaining feedback regarding the proposed change raised some red flags.
“I have heard from landlords, I’ve heard from renters, I’ve heard from folks who work in the nonprofit sector (and) there are a lot of concerns about the unintended consequences of passing the heat provision as it’s currently written,” he said.
Waszazak said he isn’t yet ready to abandon the concept, but believed it should be studied further and needn’t hold up other proposed amendments to an ordinance outlining minimum housing standards for rental properties in Barre.
Those amendments were the subject of a first reading councilors ultimately agreed to table for a week after a dizzying number of last-minute deletions that had some wondering what proposed changes were still on the table.
Council will review a clean copy of the proposed revisions next week, but members agreed the heating provision won’t be part of that conversation. It will be part of a different one.
Acting on the suggestion of Councilor Jake Hemmerick, the council unanimously agreed to request the city’s energy committee consider the issue and report back with recommendations this summer.
Based on the language proposed by Hemmerick, the council is looking for “recommendations on regulatory and nonregulatory incentives that help make the total operational cost more predictable and transparent to renters, that establish incentives for rental weatherization and investment and encourage the efficient use of energy and strengthens the city’s code enforcement.”
That broad charge isn’t likely to produce a simplistic solution, like requiring landlords to include the cost of heat in rental agreements, but it could come up with ways to address some of the underlying issues those who had supported that change say they were really after.
Waszazak said encouraging landlords to invest in weatherization would upgrade the city’s housing stock and make heating rental units during the winter more economical and predictable regardless of who is paying the bill.
Though Councilor Michael Boutin said he didn’t favor Waszazak’s call for a new “task force” to study an idea for which he said he had struggled to find any support, he said using an existing committee wouldn’t further burden city staff.
That is what Hemmerick proposed after making it clear he wasn’t comfortable simply deleting the heating provision, adopting the amended ordinance and moving on.
“I don’t think I would support punting this,” he said. “I want to see a committee take this up.”
Hemmerick said the timing is right given the huge infusion of federal funding Vermont will receive under the American Rescue Plan.
“Unimaginable sums of money are going to be dedicated to housing and weatherization,” he said.
According to Hemmerick, that could help Barre achieve a long-time goal of its master plan by boosting weatherization and help landlords and tenants alike.
“Renters need to have some certainty when they enter into a lease about what their energy costs are going to be, and right now they go into it blind,” he said.
Waszazak said he was once one of them. He recalled paying as much as $1,000 a month to heat a poorly insulated first-floor apartment in Barre. Weatherization would have helped significantly, but he said his landlord refused to make that investment or to let him make it.
Reuben Stone, a local property manager, said that might be because while larger rental properties qualify for grants, rebates and other incentives, those with fewer than five units don’t. He said that is a significant chunk of rental properties in Barre, and he urged councilors to proceed with caution with respect to the change they agreed to delete.
According to Stone, there is “no middle ground” between his Barre clients who include heat in their rental agreements and those who don’t.
Stone said mandating heat be included in rent wouldn’t be helpful.
“It’s really going to handcuff a lot of landlords,” he said, noting it wasn’t clear why the change was initially proposed.
Like Waszazak, Boutin said he spoke with a broad range of people and, like Waszazak, he found the proposal generated plenty of concerns.
“Based on the conversations that I’ve had with Capstone (Community Action), with property management companies, with landlords, tenants (and) property owners ... mandating heating (be included in rental agreements) through the ordinance is something that would be highly unfavorable,” he said.
Boutin said if the council imposed the mandate, landlords would boost their rents and those least able to afford the increases would be forced to move.
“We’re going to start pushing our lower income people out of Barre because they can’t afford the rent,” he said.
Waszazak said landlords’ “we’ll raise the rents” response to any meaningful attempt to upgrade minimum housing standards shouldn’t be a winning argument.
“That’s a dynamic that can’t hold because we need to make changes,” he said. “If we’re honest, I think we all know that our housing standards are not up to snuff.”
