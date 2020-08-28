Corrections
An article in Friday's edition incorrectly stated Leon Berthiaume's job title. He is the senior advisor for Vermont for Dairy Farmers of America, which merged with St. Albans Cooperative Creamery in 2019.
Also, a headline appearing on an article Friday about Douglas Bell misstated the charge against him. Bell has been charged with writing checks that would bounce -- not forgery. In addition, the DUI charge cited was not recent. It was from December.
