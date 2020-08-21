Corrections
An article in Thursday's edition about a coalition opposing S.54 misspelled the name of the policy director at NOFA-VT. Her name is Maddie Kempner. We regret the error.
An article in Friday's edition misspelled the name of a victim of an overdose. His name is Jefrey Cameron.
