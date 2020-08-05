Update
Last week’s Talk of the Town featured a snippet on the upcoming Kiwanis coin drop.
According to Susan South, executive director of Connecting Home, the event (originally slated for Aug. 15 at the Vermont Granite Museum) has been canceled due to the pandemic.
“Connecting Hope hosts the Back to School Bash and unfortunately will not hold the Bash at the Vermont Granite Museum this year to align with health and safety guidelines. Simply put, we want to avoid hosting a hotspot for the spread of the virus,” she said.
Instead, Connecting Hope will distribute backpacks filled with school supplies at various locations throughout central Vermont communities. Those in need of backpacks and supplies will need to contact Connecting Hope to register their children. They will be notified of the location to pick up the supplies at a site near their home.
The Kiwanis are donating backpacks and supplies for the Back to School Bash.
South said, “We are incredibly grateful for their overwhelming generosity.”
Correction
A listing of polling places around central Vermont for the Aug. 11 primaries gave incorrect information for the City of Barre. The polls will he open at the BOR from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.