A story in the Nov. 5 edition of the Waterbury Reader, "Select Board picks banner wording," had an incorrect date for when the Waterbury Select Board adopted a Declaration of Inclusion statement that's on the town website home page. The board voted unanimously to approve that statement on Jan. 18, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.