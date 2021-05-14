BIRTHS
Central Vermont Medical CenterA son, Laine Garrett Sayers, was born April 27, 2021, to Brianne Martin and Leavitt Sayers Jr., of Berlin.
A son, Calvin Paul Smith, was born April 29, 2021, to TeAwna Smith and Chris Dix, of Cabot.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Penelope Jones Martin, was born May 4, 2021, to Fiona MacLean and Jacob Martin, of Chelsea.
YOUTH NEWS
Award winnersBARRE — Spaulding High School recipients of the Robert M. Burdett Memorial Award for Quarter III of 2020-21 are:
Grade 12 — Anna Bailey, Elliot Bresett, Amelia Cameron, Josie Diego, Allison Everett, Rachel Forlow, Alexa Harrington, Carson King, Mallory Kiniry, Taite Magoon, Conner Neddo, Zachary Stabell.
Grade 11 — Jamison Mast, Jameson Solomon.
Grade 10 — Madison Ashford, Cole Baitz, Grace Berry, Tyler Boutin, Kaidence Campbell, Thomas Haley, Benjamin Hiscock, Hannah King, Abigail Lindhiem, Ian Longfellow, Angelique Macie, Aiden Madison, Hayden Ross.
Grade 9 — Marshall Aja, Cordell Akers, Hallee Allen, Kacie Audet, Isabella Boudreault, Alexis Brummert, Aubrey Cheney, Jocelynn Fortier, Charlotte Kellett, Ashley Morrison, Corrina Moulton, Lydia Murner, Noah Ronson, Liam Tremblay, Lance Trepanier, Jade White, Aaron Wilson.
Art competitionMONTPELIER — In a Zoom meeting with high school artists from across Vermont, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced the winners of the 40th annual Congressional Art Competition. Winning a “Honorable Mention County” award was Emma Neff, of U-32. Her art, “What Keeps Me Inside” was selected from a field of 160 entries from students across Vermont.
Essay winnersMONTPELIER — U32 Middle School students placed first, second and third in Hildene’s Lincoln Essay Competition. In Region One, which includes Grand Isle, Franklin, Orleans, Essex, Lamoille, Caledonia and Washington counties, the winning essayists are all students at U32 Middle School in Montpelier. First-place winner Edith Lane wrote, “To ensure the LGBTQ+ community feels seen and heard, we must teach about LGBTQ+ issues in school to dismantle biases and stereotypes.” Second-place winner Josie Haley also wrote about the need to eliminate systemic oppression of people who identify as LGBTQ+, saying, “It is our job to protect people from getting hurt and make acceptance the foundation of our future.” Third-place winner Elly Budliger addressed systemic racism and police brutality, advocating for antiracism training for prospective officers and an expanded antiracism curriculum in schools.
Explore scienceBURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Extension 4-H Summer of Science series offers kids a chance to delve into a number of scientific fields from herpetology to microbiology with the help of experts. This free learning opportunity for students entering Grades 7-12 in the fall includes one workshop for Grade 9-12 students on rocketry and another for Grades 2-5 on bees. Go to go.uvm.edu/4h-sos for full workshop descriptions or to sign up.
COLLEGE NEWS
Vermont Technical College Honors Celebration recognized the following:
TJ Derose, of Washington, Construction Management Bachelor’s Degree Academic Excellence Award; Zachariah Tomberg, of Barre, Electromechanical Engineering Technology Faculty Award for Excellence and Student Engineer of the Year Nominee; Rigel Garrison-Botsford, of South Strafford, Mechanical Engineering Technology Academic Excellence Award; Colby Surprenant, of Waterbury, Mechanical Engineering Technology Faculty Award and Tau Alpha Pi Honor Society; Andrew Scott, of Northfield, ASHRAE Champlain Valley Chapter Award; Cassidy Lewis, of Strafford, Nicole Cutler, of Waterbury, both USCAA Academic All-American — Women’s Cross Country and YSCC Academic All Conference — Women’s Cross Country; Nathaniel Wells, of Stowe, Faculty Memorial Fund Scholarship Award; David Woolaver of Barre, John Leavitt, of Waterbury Center, both Student Engineer of the Year Nominee; Malcolm Putvain, of Wolcott, Student Engineering Technician of the Year; Mark Barr, of Northfield, Scott Ward, of Waitsfield, both Student Engineering Technician of the Year Nominee; Brooke Burlett, of Bristol, Naphtali Schumacher, of Calais, Marcus Wadlington, of Jeffersonville, Carolyn McTigue, of Marshfield, Lisa McCormack, of Morrisville, Racquel Miller, of Stowe, all Alpha Delta Nu; Erin Noel, of Chelsea, Alpha Delta Nu and Phi Theta Kappa; Kasey Long, of Cabot, Haleigh Molinario, of Williamstown, both Phi Theta Kappa; Patricia Mulligan, of Cabot, Phi Theta Kappa and J. Edward Marceau Memorial Scholarship Award; Brandon Hanley, of Waterbury, Phi Theta Kappa and Tau Alpha Pi Honor Society; Nathan Raymond, of Johnson, Maximilian Luzardo, of Randolph Center, Aaron Haupt, of Waitsfield, all Tau Alpha Pi Honor Society; Cassandra White, of West Fairlee, Rena Chernick Memorial Scholarship; Rebecca Robertson, of St. Johnsbury, Ruth Freeman Memorial Award for Architectural & Building Engineering Technology; Lawrence Chadderton, of Danville, Resident (non-RA) of the year.
Elizabeth Laughlin, of Williamstown, was recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Clarkson University.
Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine honored Evan Tullar, of Chelsea, with the Dr. Robert R. Dahlgren Student Scholarship in recognition of his academic achievements.
Nursing studentsBARRE — Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) partnered with Norwich University nursing students to administer COVID-19 vaccines to homebound central Vermonters this spring. Eighteen junior-level nursing students were matched with members of the CVHHH’s vaccine team, joining CVHHH nurses on home visits to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Nursing students administered vaccines, provided education to clients on the vaccine, side effects and what to expect after being vaccinated.
AROUND TOWN
Downtown event grantsMONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive announced applications are being accepted for its 2021 Downtown Events Grant Program. In 2021, a total of $5,000 is available with a maximum award of $2,000 for any single grant. Funding will be granted to individuals and/or entities for a program, festival or event, held on or before April 1, 2022, that promotes and enhances the vibrancy of downtown Montpelier. Visit www.montpelieralive.org/eventgrant for grant applications; they must be submitted electronically on or before 5 p.m. Friday, May 28.
AROUND STATE
Pollinators courseBURLINGTON — Put out the welcome mat for bees, butterflies and other pollinators this summer by planting nectar- and pollen-rich flowers in your vegetable or flower garden. Learn how by enrolling in “Creating Pollinator-friendly Landscapes in Vermont,” a three-part course designed for home gardeners and small landowners. It will cover a range of topics including the process of pollination, different types of pollinators, selection of native plants and ways to enhance habitat to attract pollinators, as well as Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies to manage unwanted pests and protect pollinators with minimal or no use of pesticides.
The course costs $30, is self-paced and taught through assigned readings and pre-recorded lectures. Upon completing the work and final survey, you will receive a certificate of completion. Visit go.uvm.edu/pollinator-landscape-course to register.
Record-setting grantsMIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Community Foundation announced its charitable giving hit an all-time high in 2020. Vermonters who stepped up to help vulnerable neighbors during the pandemic, the Community Foundation, its fundholders and charitable partners made $31.9 million in grants, more than 90% of which went directly into Vermont communities. This represents a 24% increase from 2019 and more than a 70% increase from 2018 grantmaking. Vermont Community Foundation grants in 2020 also represent nearly a quarter of all annual philanthropic grantmaking in the state in a typical year according to data from the Foundation Center. For more information, visit vermontcf.org or call 388-3355.
VTF&W
Turtles need helpMONTPELIER — Vermont’s turtles will be on the move this spring, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe.
Female turtles will be looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of motor vehicles. Turtle nesting activity peaks between late May and early June, and drivers are urged to keep an eye out for turtles on the road — especially when driving near ponds and wetlands.
Most turtles can be picked up and carried across the road. However, if the turtle has no colorful lines, spots or other markings, it is probably a snapping turtle, so people should stay back to avoid being bitten. Snapping turtle necks are long. Instead of picking up the snapper, try pushing the turtle across the road with a shovel or pulling it across the road on a car floor mat.
