Aug. 6
8:30 p.m.: L-1 responded to Stone Ave for an illegal burn
Aug. 7
1:48 p.m.: E-4 responded to North St for a well-being check
8:06 p.m.: E-4 responded to Pleasant St for a medical call
Aug. 8
10:29 a.m.: E-4 responded to Cindy Ave for a medical call
10:45 a.m.: E-3 responded to Main St for a Box Alarm
11:22 a.m.: E-3, Car 1 responded to Sullivan St for hot spots
3:43 p.m. E-4 responded to Osgood Ave for a medical call
3:57 p.m.: E-3 responded to Pearl St for a medical call
4:04 p.m.: Car 1, E-4, E-3 responded to Manor Dr for a Box Alarm
6:17 p.m.: E-3 responded to Mutual Aid to Unity for a Box Alarm
8:37 p.m.: E-4 responded to Pawtucket Ave for a smoke investigation
11:15 p.m.: E-4 responded to Hardy Ave for a medical call
Wednesday
3:01 a.m.: E-4 responded to Hardy Ave for a medical call
4:10 p.m.: E-3 responded to Washington St for a MVA
Aug. 10
9:44 a.m.: E-4 responded to North St for a medical call
10:18 a.m.: E-4 responded to Pleasant St for an odor investigation
12:20 p.m.: E-4 responded to Green St to gain entry
5:41 p.m.: Car 2 responded to Lincoln Heights for a public assist
Aug. 11
10:32 a.m.: E-4 responded to Krista Pl for an alarm sounding
3:21 p.m.: E-4 responded to Central St for an a Box Alarm
5:51 p.m.: E-4 responded to Winter St for a medical call
7:53 p.m.: E-4 responded to Chestnut St and Osgood Ave for a smoke investigation
8:23 p.m.: E-4 responded to Broad St for a lift assist
Aug. 12
12:41 a.m.: E-4 responded to Washington St and Bowen St for a car smoking
9:33 a.m.: E-4 responded to Sullivan St for a Box Alarm
12:19 p.m.: E-4 responded to Broad St for a lift assist
2 p.m.: E-4 responded to Centennial St for a smoke investigation
