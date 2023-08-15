Aug. 6

8:30 p.m.: L-1 responded to Stone Ave for an illegal burn

Aug. 7

1:48 p.m.: E-4 responded to North St for a well-being check

8:06 p.m.: E-4 responded to Pleasant St for a medical call

Aug. 8

10:29 a.m.: E-4 responded to Cindy Ave for a medical call

10:45 a.m.: E-3 responded to Main St for a Box Alarm

11:22 a.m.: E-3, Car 1 responded to Sullivan St for hot spots

3:43 p.m. E-4 responded to Osgood Ave for a medical call

3:57 p.m.: E-3 responded to Pearl St for a medical call

4:04 p.m.: Car 1, E-4, E-3 responded to Manor Dr for a Box Alarm

6:17 p.m.: E-3 responded to Mutual Aid to Unity for a Box Alarm

8:37 p.m.: E-4 responded to Pawtucket Ave for a smoke investigation

11:15 p.m.: E-4 responded to Hardy Ave for a medical call

Wednesday

3:01 a.m.: E-4 responded to Hardy Ave for a medical call

4:10 p.m.: E-3 responded to Washington St for a MVA

Aug. 10

9:44 a.m.: E-4 responded to North St for a medical call

10:18 a.m.: E-4 responded to Pleasant St for an odor investigation

12:20 p.m.: E-4 responded to Green St to gain entry

5:41 p.m.: Car 2 responded to Lincoln Heights for a public assist

Aug. 11

10:32 a.m.: E-4 responded to Krista Pl for an alarm sounding

3:21 p.m.: E-4 responded to Central St for an a Box Alarm

5:51 p.m.: E-4 responded to Winter St for a medical call

7:53 p.m.: E-4 responded to Chestnut St and Osgood Ave for a smoke investigation

8:23 p.m.: E-4 responded to Broad St for a lift assist

Aug. 12

12:41 a.m.: E-4 responded to Washington St and Bowen St for a car smoking

9:33 a.m.: E-4 responded to Sullivan St for a Box Alarm

12:19 p.m.: E-4 responded to Broad St for a lift assist

2 p.m.: E-4 responded to Centennial St for a smoke investigation

