Forum on drugs, alcohol set for April 27The Central Vermont Prevention Coalition will host a Drug and Alcohol Community Forum for Waterbury, Duxbury, Waitsfield, Warren, Fayston, and Moretown on April 27.
The hybrid-format forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. will be held in person in the Steele Room at the Waterbury Municipal Complex and online via Zoom.
“These forums come at a critical time as drug and alcohol use and overdose deaths have increased dramatically during the pandemic in every part of Vermont,” said coalition Coordinator Eva Zaret. Community members are invited to attend to share stories, ask questions, and learn about local resources available. “It is only by coming together as a community that we will save lives,” Zaret said.
The meeting is the fourth in a series being held in the region. Led by Central Vermont Medical Center, the Central Vermont Prevention Coalition is a collaboration of organizations working in the fields of substance use prevention, harm reduction and disease prevention, treatment, recovery, and restorative justice.
By working with individuals and families, the group aims to create a stigma-free system of care to help and support those dealing with substance use disorders and to prevent substance abuse.
Other sponsors include the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont, Vermont CARES, Central Vermont New Directions Coalition, and the Washington County Youth Services Bureau.
Zoom meeting ID: 820 8534 3263. More information online at cvprevention.org.
Library marks Earth Day with movieIn observance of Earth Day, the Waterbury Public Library in collaboration with Waterbury Local Energy Action Partnership will host Earth Day Movie Night Friday, April 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Steele Room at the municipal complex.
The film to be presented is “2040,” a documentary about the future if society embraces climate solutions available today. Structured as a visual letter to the director’s daughter, the film blends traditional documentary footage with dramatized sequences and visual effects to create a vision board for the next generation and the planet. It is written and directed by and stars Australian Damon Gameau who travels the world investigating solutions with the potential to mitigate climate change by the year 2040.
A discussion will follow the film viewing. Free snacks and drinks will be provided. If possible, please bring a cup to reduce waste.
Learn about composting April 30Whether you have been composting for years or are brand new to it, all are welcome to the Waterbury Public Library’s April 30 Backyard Composting workshop with John Malter, director of the Mad River Resource Management Alliance.
Learn the basics to get started or come with questions to troubleshoot composting issues. This session will be held 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, in the Steele Room of the municipal complex.
At the same time, Children’s Librarian Cynthia Ryle will host a special session for kids with hands-on composting activities in the library. (Dress for mess!) Kids will learn about the greens and browns by making layers and taking home a composting kit.
Attendees in the workshop with Malter may purchase a Soil Saver Compost Bin for just $45. Malter also has Green Cones available for composting meat and bones. Registration is required. Contact Malter at malterport@aol.com by April 27 with your name, phone number, email and town of residence.
— Events mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
Events in Stowe and Burlington next week will observe Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe with the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, Stowe Jewish Film Festival, and Vermont Holocaust Memorial will host the Annual Gathering for Holocaust Remembrance, on Wednesday, April 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
The program’s theme, “saving memories,” will feature prayers, a candle-lighting ceremony, readings, and the film “3 Minutes – A Lengthening.” Created from a home movie found in an attic in Florida, the film uses footage taken in the late 1930s showing Jewish citizens of a small Polish village on the brink of World War II. Filmmaker Bianca Stiger identifies people and details of this community focusing on its humanity and individuality.
A discussion facilitated by Stephen Pite, assistant dean of Goddard College, will follow. Author Glenn Kurtz who found the 1930s footage will join via Zoom.
The in-person gathering will be open to 35 attendees via Zoom. Registration and more information is online at jcogs.org or call 802-253-1800.
On Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m., a free event at Burlington’s Fletcher Free Library will focus on child victims of the Holocaust and will highlight an exhibition at the library through May 1 titled, “The Courage to Remember: The Holocaust, 1933-1945.”
The public is invited to join Vermont descendants of Holocaust survivors, legislators, and interfaith clergy who will light candles in remembrance of those who perished during the Holocaust. Child Holocaust survivor, former University of Vermont faculty member and Burlington resident Henia Lewin will be the keynote speaker.
The event is supported by a grant to Vermont Holocaust Memorial from Vermont Humanities and by sponsor Northfield Savings Bank. The nonprofit Vermont Holocaust Memorial has an ongoing Leaf Project to memorialize youth who died in the Holocaust. More information is online at holocaustmemorial-vt.org
Philharmonic returns with two concertsAfter a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Vermont Philharmonic returns to the stage with two concerts, Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1.
Music Director Lou Kosma will conduct both performances: April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, and May 1 at 2 p.m. at the Barre Opera House.
The program features a movement from Jacques Ibert’s Flute Concerto by the student winner of the Borowicz Scholarship competition, Logan Crocker, a senior at Colchester High School. Playing flute since age 8, Logan is a member of the Vermont Youth Orchestra and was designated first flute in the 2021 Vermont All-State Music Festival Orchestra and in the 2021 and 2022 New England Music Festival Orchestra.
The Philharmonic winds will open the concert with Ralph Vaughn Williams’s delightful Folk Song Suite, incorporating nine popular English songs and they will present an amusing Symphony for Winds in g minor by Gaetano Donizetti. The orchestra’s strings will perform Mozart’s exuberant Divertimento No. 2 in B-flat Major, K. 137. The finale is Johannes Brahms’ Second Symphony, in D major, op 73, composed in 1877.
The Vermont Philharmonic is celebrating its 63rd year of making music in Central Vermont.
Purchase tickets online at vermontphilharmonic.com or at the door: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $5 for students.
