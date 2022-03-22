Register for Brookside Primary preschool by April 8Preschool registration for the 2022-2023 school year at Brookside Primary School is now open through April 8 for children born on or before September 1, 2019.
Brookside Primary School has a two-day per week program during regular school hours with busing provided. Sessions are Monday/Tuesday or Thursday /Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.
Preschool choice is available throughout the State of Vermont where parents may elect for a child to attend any preschool that meets state standards and the town of residence will pay for up to 10 hours per week of this programming. Find a list of programs online at huusd.org/prek.
Parents must notify the school district if they opt for a program other than that at Brookside Primary School.
Children already registered with Brookside or attending an Act 166 program do not need to register again, but parents should notify the school of their plans for the 2022-23 school year.
Registration may be done online through April 8 at huusd.org/new-student-registration-for-2022-23.
Spots are limited and the lottery for Brookside preschool will be done April 25; notification letters will be sent out on April 28.
For more information, contact Bonnie Flanagan or Michele Ballard in the Brookside school office at 244-7195 or email bflanagan@huusd.org or mballard@huusd.org.
Musical Munchkins hosts free demo class March 27Miss Andrea of Musical Munchkins plans an open house with free demo classes on Sunday, March 27, for new in-person classes starting in April at Dave’s Community Fitness Center.
The new eight-week springtime session of classes will be held on Sundays starting April 3 at Dave’s, located at 37 Commercial Drive in Moretown.
During the open house, families can check out a free class for a specific age group featuring songs, dancing, movement, puppets, drums, shakers, props, live music with guitar and ukulele led by program director Andrea Soberman.
Demo classes run 45 minutes for various age groups: 9:45-10:30 a.m. for 1-2-year-olds; 11-11:45 a.m. for 2-4 year-olds; the class for babies age 5-12 months starts at 12:15 p.m.
Registration is required for the open house demo classes. The registration deadline for the spring session is March 31. The eight-week session is $160. More information and registration links are online at musicalmunchkins.net/class-schedule.
In addition, Soberman will be offering an eight-week spring session in Stowe on Fridays starting April 1.
Winterfest Wassailing returns April 1 — no fooling!Waterbury Winterfest has scheduled its final event of the season for April 1.
The popular wassailing event usually held indoors has taken a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years. Plans to hold it outdoors in January were postponed due to weather. It’s now rescheduled for Friday, April 1, starting at 6:30 p.m. outside at Prohibition Pig Brewery’s patio and porch.
This signature Winterfest event involves groups of singers performing carols in a competition for the Wassailing Team Trophy awarded to the crowd favorite. The trophy is currently displayed in KC Bagel’s window on Stowe Street. To sign up a group of singers, contact Beth Gilpin at beth@bethgilpin.com.
Organizers say they hope to resume the traditional event with teams rotating to perform indoors at six downtown venues during Winterfest 2023.
Lawson’s taproom to boost adult education programsLawson’s Finest Liquids of Waitsfield has selected Central Vermont Adult Basic Education as one of its April donation recipients.
Since 2018 the fund has distributed donations by patrons at the Lawson’s taproom to nonprofit organizations in the community. “The Sunshine Fund allows us to support organizations that provide essential services to Washington County residents to ensure healthy, thriving, and sustainable communities,” said co-owner Karen Lawson.
Central Vermont Adult Basic Education provides free adult education and literacy services to adults in Central Vermont from basic literacy to high school credentialing to career and college readiness. Based in Barre, the organization runs six learning centers in Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties including its Waterbury Learning Center at 31 North Main Street.
Executive Director Carol Shults-Perkins noted that workforce development services the organization provides are in demand as Vermont recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Thousands of Vermonters are in desperate need of specific assets and skills so that they can play a bigger and more stable role in our workforce. For many, we are their first stop on their pathway to careers, college and job training programs,” she said. “The support of Lawson’s Finest Liquids and their customers will have a profound effect on hundreds of Central Vermont residents and their families.”
Donations made at the Lawson’s taproom April 1-15 will go to Central Vermont Adult Basic Education. The taproom, located at 155 Carroll Road in Waitsfield, is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. serving light fare, cider and Lawson’s draft beers.
More information on Central Vermont Adult Basic Education and its programs is online at cvabe.org or call 802-476-4588.
TRIP Dance Company returns to the stage April 2The TRIP Dance Company of Stowe returns to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center with its annual fundraiser performances on April 2 at 3 and 7 p.m.
TRIP is a non-profit competitive youth dance company associated with the Stowe/Mad River Dance Academy. Named by its inaugural troupe of dancers 21 years ago, TRIP stands for Technique, Rehearse, Implement and Perform. Today, 22 dancers from Stowe, Waterbury, Hyde Park, Fayston, Warren, Waitsfield and Williamstown compete in leading industry conventions throughout the Northeast where dancers take classes from industry professionals and compete for scholarships.
TRIP dancers have performed on stage at many events in Central Vermont, in musical theatre productions, and at commercial dance and jazz programs at large dance schools such as the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Joffrey Ballet School. Dancers study a variety of dance forms including ballet, jazz, lyrical, modern, and hip hop. The program has not done a live show, however, in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The dancers have been working hard to improve their technique and learn new choreography,” said TRIP artistic director Helena Sullivan. “We have kept the spirit and love for dance alive during COVID through in-person and virtual rehearsals. So, as you can imagine, TRIP Dance Company is beyond excited to finally hit the stage and perform for their community.”
The April 2 performances will showcase the troupe’s competition repertoire for the public. Tickets start at $16 and may be purchased in advance directly through the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center online at sprucepeakarts.org or 802-760-4634. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. An online streaming option is also available via the Sprucec Peak website. In conjunction with the performances, TRIP is also hosting an online fundraiser auction at tripdancecompany.betterworld.org through April 3 at 3 p.m. More information online at stowedance.com/tripdance
