The Mad River Story SlamOn Saturday, April 2, the Valley Players present the second annual Mad River Story Slam at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with the theme of the evening being “Feeling Foolish.”
Six storytellers have been selected to participate in the presentation. They each took part in two workshops to refine their stories. Workshops were run by Moth storyteller and organizer Suzanne Schmidt and experienced storyteller, Susan Loynd.
In addition to the six practiced stories, two lucky audience members will get a chance to tell their stories as well. The evening will be hosted by Valley Players board members, Doug Bergstein and Susan Loynd. “The Valley Players are thrilled to continue this new tradition,” Bergstein remarked. “There is no better way to understand someone than to hear one of their stories.”
Get tickets and more information online at valleyplayers.com or call 802-583-1674. Masks for audience members are optional.
WDEV adds ‘Eye on the World’ weeknightsWDEV radio has added the CBS program “Eye on the World” with host John Batchelor to its weeknight schedule.
This nightly news magazine airs weekday evenings from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. “Eye on the World” provides listeners with context and insight to understand national and world news. Guests include experts in global politics, science, literature, economics and outer space.
“We are very excited to add ‘Eye on the World’ to our programming line-up,” said WDEV General Manager Steve Cormier, noting that the program represents the station’s commitment to broadcasting news. “We have been searching for a program of this caliber to add to our many and varied news and talk programs. We know our listeners will appreciate the quality of the program.”
WDEV is independently owned and operated by the Radio Vermont Group. It can be heard at AM 550 and FM 96.1, 96.5, 98.3 and 101.9, as well as streaming at wdevradio.com.
Library program highlights “Our Favorite Things”
Remember show and tell when you were a kid? Wasn’t it fun to share a favorite object and story with your friends? Why should the fun end when you grow up?
The Waterbury Public Library invites teens and adults on Tuesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m. for Adult Show & Tell.
Everyone has favorite things – quirky, sentimental, or just plain fascinating items with great backstories. Bring your things to the library to share with friends and neighbors, and hear some great stories in return.
Vermont Air National Guard to host base toursThe Vermont Air National Guard resumes its popular public tours in April.
“Last year we launched our official base tour program and it was extremely well-received,” said Col. Daniel Finnegan, 158th vice wing commander. “We knew it was something that we wanted to continue into this year.”
Visitors to the South Burlington base are introduced to the guard’s key missions including the fire department, explosive ordnance disposal, munitions and security forces. The presentations take guests up close to an F-35 for a discussion with a pilot. Participants have the opportunity to sit in a fire truck and tour the fire station, handle various military gear and equipment, and ask questions throughout the day.
“This is an exciting opportunity for community members to get to know our airmen in a small-group setting, while also learning about the VTANG’s federal and state missions,” Finnegan said.
Tours are planned for April 22, June 17, July 22, Aug. 19, and Oct. 22. If health and safety guidance changes, or if there are unforeseen mission requirements, the base will adjust tour plans accordingly. For more information or to sign up, send an email to 158FW.PA.PublicAffairs@us.af.mil
