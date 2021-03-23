BARRE — Armed with “Plan B,” and now a couple of contingencies, a committee is ready to recommend a response to voters’ narrow rejection of a $50.5 million budget for the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District.
Meeting for the second time in less than a week, members of the School Board’s finance committee quickly wrapped up its work Monday and declared itself ready for Thursday’s board meeting.
Though School Director Renee Badeau missed the virtual session, the committee’s other three members were in attendance — and still on the same page — with respect to the recommendation they discussed last week.
When the board meets Thursday, the committee will recommend $565,000 in budget adjustments proposed by administrators last week and, if need be, up to an additional $120,000 in cuts members briefly discussed on Monday.
Concerned that the board might balk at a recommendation, which largely relies on surplus money and pandemic-related grant funds, School Director Gina Akley and others on the committee agreed it would be prudent to have alternatives ready.
“We need to have another option in our back pocket,” Akley said. “We don’t have time to drag this out until the next board meeting.”
The committee was presented with two options and is ready to discuss both, if need be, Thursday night.
One would trim an extra $60,000 from the failed budget by eliminating $20,000 in funding for field trip transportation for students at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and cutting a part-time technology staff person.
Field trips were flagged as a possible item to cut when the committee met last week. The reasoning, discussed at the time, is that students at Barre City Elementary and Middle School typically cover costs associated with field trips through a successful annual fundraiser, so there is not comparable line item in the budget.
The same is true of the largest of the next level cuts — a duplicating clerk who makes copies for teachers at Barre Town’s school. There is not a comparable position at the city’s elementary school, or at Spaulding High School. Eliminating it would save nearly $57,000. Cutting roughly $3,000 from contracted services for the business office would push the second tier of cuts to $60,000 and provide the nine-member board with a menu of $120,000 in additional reductions.
If the board were to embrace all of those cuts it would push the total budget adjustments to $685,000.
A significant chunk of that figure — $300,000 — involves a plan to boost the amount of surplus money used as revenue from $200,000 to $500,000. Some of the rest — $145,000 — contemplates using pandemic-related federal funds available to the district to pay for three full-time positions and helping to cover summer school expenses.
Both figure prominently in the committee’s favored plan — one that also assumes saving $60,000 in transportation-related costs, spending $30,000 less on technology equipment for the central office and saving $20,000 in health insurance.
Committee members unanimously backed that recommendation last week and agreed Monday it will be what they propose to open Thursday’s discussion.
Where it goes from there is anyone’s guess because while the committee’s four members technically only need to persuade one board member to join them, they were reminded last week and again Monday night of the importance of presenting a united front.
Though the board’s unanimous support would be optimal, anything less than a strong majority could cripple the budget’s chances of passing during a revote that is tentatively set for May 11.
A split vote would undermine the “narrative” Superintendent David Wells said the board needs to push in the run-up to the revote. That narrative is built on the presumption the soon-to-be-revised budget meets the needs for students in the pre-K to 12 district in fiscally responsible fashion. It leans on the belief persistent complaints about the district’s reopening plan — not the budget’s bottom line — were to blame for its 1,581-1,471 Town Meeting Day defeat.
Resident Josh Howard pushed back on that assertion when the committee met last week and did again on Monday.
“The entire state is remote learning, but your budget failed,” he said, describing the $50.5 million school spending plan — one of only three that were rejected earlier this month — as “fiscally irresponsible.”
Howard urged the committee to recommend a budget that reflected a spending increase of less than 3% and suggested it could get there by cutting administrators, not teachers.
“This budget needs to just come down,” he said.
Based on the committee’s recommendation, which would trim a 4.5% increase to 3.8%, it will. Cutting the additional $120,000 would further reduce the proposed increase, but not quite to Howard’s hoped-for level.
The full board will weigh in Thursday night when members are expected to adopt a revised budget and approve the warning for the May 11 special election.
