CLARIFICATION: An article appearing in the Weekender about the state budget included a paraphrasing by Rep. William Notte, a Rutland Democrat. It read, “Regarding fees, Notte said that many of the increases, namely for those around the (Department of Motor Vehicles), are because they haven’t kept pace with inflation and rising labor costs. No one wants to raise them, but they’re no longer covering the cost of the services they support. It would be better to raise these slowly over time rather than in large spurts.”
DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli responded on Monday with the following statement: “For the past seven years, the DMV has presented balanced budgets that include any inflationary cost and labor cost associated with the operation of the DMV. The Legislature has supported and approved every one of these budget requests without an increase in DMV fees. The estimated revenue that the DMV will collect in FY24 is $369 million, and of these revenues, the DMV’s operating budget to maintain all levels of service including staffing is $44.9 million. Therefore, the fact is that DMV fees do indeed cover the cost of services.”
