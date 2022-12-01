A headline in Thursday's edition for the Montpelier Police log suggested there were tiny horses loose on the street. However, due to a production oversight, the entry in which that item appeared did not get published in the print edition. It is included below. We regret the error.
Nov. 27
Tiny horses were on the loose in Hubbard Park.
A wallet was found on Main Street and returned to its owner.
On Berlin Street, a road hazard was reported.
