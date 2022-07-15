A headline in Friday's Times Argus was misleading. Brian Judd will be allowed to review ballots from his 2021 race against Teddy Waszazak for a city council seat. It is not a recount, nor was there a court decision indicating a decision was in Judd's favor. We regret that the headline was inaccurate.
