An article appearing in Wednesday's edition concerning a heroin arrest in Barre inappropriately identified one of the suspects as a "Black man." While the information provided to the newspaper did include this descriptor, it actually had no relevance to the arrest itself. Descriptors in news articles should only be relevant when they are relevant. Our news staff – journalists and editors – will strive to use better discretion in all of our reporting. We apologize for this lapse in judgment.
-- Steven Pappas, executive editor
