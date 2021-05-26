Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.