A new study, published in JAMA, has found that use of electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as vapes and e-cigarettes, may increase the risk of cigarette smoking relapses for former smokers.
“Use of ENDS (Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems) and other tobacco products is associated with increased risk of cigarette smoking relapse among recent former and long-term former smokers who were free of tobacco product use,” the study concluded. “Decreased time since quitting cigarettes increased the risk of cigarette smoking relapse.”
Researchers looked at 2,273 adult former cigarette smokers (51.8% women, 65% older than 50 years and 79.5% white). Among the group of recent former smokers (less than one year) use of ENDS increased the risk of relapse by 63%. For the long-term former group (greater than one year), however, use of ENDS resulted in a 279% increase. For both groups, the risk decreased with increased time since quitting.
NUTRITION STATION
For convenient, healthy cooking, get premade mirepoix
Onions, carrots and celery are used in countless recipes. The combination is known as the “holy trinity” of cooking. For busy people, however, buying and chopping the vegetables can deter them from cooking a healthy meal. Some might turn to quick, easy, but unhealthy options, such as fast food.
If you want to save money and cook healthy meals, but don’t want to spend time and effort vegetable shopping and chopping, get some premade mirepoix. Premixed mirepoix can be found at grocery stores and can be used as a base for soups, stews and more.
CONDITIONS 101
What is anaphylaxis?
Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen. Common causes include bee stings and exposure to latex and certain foods, like shellfish and peanuts.
“Anaphylaxis causes your immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — your blood pressure drops suddenly and your airways narrow, blocking breathing,” according to the Mayo Clinic.
Signs and symptoms include:
• Skin rash or hives
• Difficulty breathing
• Dizziness or fainting
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Shock
• Rapid, weak pulse
• Low blood pressure
Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening and should be treated immediately, usually with epinephrine.
