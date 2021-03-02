Corned Beef Brisket

Like most contemporary corning recipes, this one calls for a nitrate salt to help tenderize the meat and give it a bright red hue.

• 1 brisket, about 4 pounds, preferably marbled with fat

• 3 quarts distilled or spring water

• ½ cup canning/pickling salt

• ½ cup tenderizing salt (it has nitrate in it)

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 tablespoons pickling spices

• 2 bay leaves

• 8 whole peppercorns

• 2 minced garlic cloves

Add everything but the brisket to a gallon pot and heat to a boil. Turn it off and let cool to room temperature. Place the meat in the pot with a weight on top to keep the meat submerged. Let it brine, refrigerated, for about a week.

Irish Borscht (corned beef with roots and cabbage)

• 1 corned beef, prepared as above

• 2 pounds medium-sized potatoes, uncut, unpeeled

• 1 large onion, sliced in half end to end

• 1 pound carrots, cut into ½-inch-thick rounds

• 1 whole green cabbage, cut into 8 wedges

Drain the corned beef and replace the water. Bring to a simmer and replace the water again, to remove the salt. Bring to a simmer again and cook, covered, until tender, about 3 hours. Add the potatoes and onion and cook until the potatoes are tender. Add the carrots and keep cooking until the carrots are tender. Add the cabbage wedges and simmer for another 15 minutes. Slice the meat and serve in a bowl with vegetables and broth.

Corned Beef Hash

and Eggs

Scramble some eggs and set aside. Fish out some leftover meat and potatoes from the pot. Cut them into 1/2-inch cubes. Heat a pan on medium and add the beef cubes first, along with some oil if there’s not enough fat in the beef. When you smell the beef starting to brown, add the potatoes, and fry for about 10 minutes. Toss in the scrambled eggs, and serve garnished with a four-leaf sprig of parsley.