The Saturn People’s Sound Collective
March 14, 7:30-10 p.m.
Plainfield Opera House
18 High Street, Plainfield
Transcendent post-rock 18-piece band playing originals and unique interpretations of music from Radiohead to Jimi Hendrix. $15, $5-kids & students, plainfieldtownhall@gmail.com, 802-498-3173.
Recycle, Compost and Events
March 18, 5:30-7 p.m.
Woodbury Community Library
69 Valley Lake Rd., Woodbury
Join CVSWMD Outreach Coordinator Theron Lay-Sleeper as he reviews how to recycle right, compost effectively, the ins and outs of Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law, and how to apply it to a community event. 802-229-9383.
Amphibian Ecology and Road Crossing Training Night
March 18, 6:30-8 p.m.
North Branch Nature Center
713 Elm Street, Montpelier
Find out how you can help Vermont’s frogs and salamanders safely cross the road during their annual spring movements, and collect valuable data that informs local conservation and transportation planning. info@northbranchnaturecenter.org, 802-229-6206.
