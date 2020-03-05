Ray Brown Opening Reception

March 6, 4-7 p.m.

The Front

6 Barre Street, Montpelier

Ray Brown: “Tumbling toward the End,” takes its title from the last collection of poems by Vermont poet David Budbill. The works in this show are from the past fifteen years, since a stroke at age sixty-five changed the way he paints. info@thefrontvt.com, 802-552-0877.

The Crow Moon Metamorph Event

March 7, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sweet Melissa’s

4 Langdon St, Montpelier

Featuring Margot Day. Live music, dance and burlesque. $5-$10 suggested donation, musicbymetamorph@gmail.com.

The Cake

March 12, 7:30-9:15 p.m.

Murray Auditorium at Randolph Union H.S.

15 Forest Street, Randolph

Rooted in the dispute over a wedding cake that brought a Colorado baker before the U.S. Supreme Court. In this dramatic comedy playwright Bekah Brunstetter explores the intersection of faith, marriage, and politics in modern America. $9 adults, $6 students, bcrainville@orangesouthwest.org, 802-728-3397.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.