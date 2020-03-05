Ray Brown Opening Reception
March 6, 4-7 p.m.
The Front
6 Barre Street, Montpelier
Ray Brown: “Tumbling toward the End,” takes its title from the last collection of poems by Vermont poet David Budbill. The works in this show are from the past fifteen years, since a stroke at age sixty-five changed the way he paints. info@thefrontvt.com, 802-552-0877.
The Crow Moon Metamorph Event
March 7, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sweet Melissa’s
4 Langdon St, Montpelier
Featuring Margot Day. Live music, dance and burlesque. $5-$10 suggested donation, musicbymetamorph@gmail.com.
The Cake
March 12, 7:30-9:15 p.m.
Murray Auditorium at Randolph Union H.S.
15 Forest Street, Randolph
Rooted in the dispute over a wedding cake that brought a Colorado baker before the U.S. Supreme Court. In this dramatic comedy playwright Bekah Brunstetter explores the intersection of faith, marriage, and politics in modern America. $9 adults, $6 students, bcrainville@orangesouthwest.org, 802-728-3397.
