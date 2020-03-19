Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.