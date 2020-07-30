BARRE — The schedule has changed, some of the picnic tables are under construction, and the list of vendors hasn’t been finalized, but plans to convert Currier Park into a once-a-week outdoor eatery are now fixed and “Food Truck Thursdays” will soon be a thing in Barre.
Initially, there was an outside chance the idea pitched by Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen owner Keith Paxman, with the support of the Barre Partnership, could start last week, though this Thursday was viewed as the more likely launch date.
However, with some picnic tables still being built, others being borrowed and vendors being recruited the decision has been made to wait until next week and extend the season through September.
That is a month longer than first proposed, but will provide an opportunity for food trucks sidelined due to a dearth of summer festivals to sell their fare to folks who want to swing by and pick it up or dine on one of the 12 socially distanced picnic tables that will be located in the park where Wednesdays have been the attraction in recent years.
Not this year.
A summer series of concerts in the park was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis and the weekly farmers market, which moved there to create a dual draw on Wednesdays, has set up shop on the Pearl Street pedestrian way while flying solo this summer.
Wednesdays have been uncharacteristically quiet in Currier Park in recent month. So have Thursdays.
Paxman is hoping the latter will change – in a sufficiently safe way – thanks to an idea he cooked up with partner, Rich McSheffrey. The restaurateurs don’t have a ton of surplus space outside the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen and running the small-ish restaurant at 50 percent capacity has been challenging.
Currier Park has plenty of space, the Cornerstone has a food truck, and Paxman said there are others who would welcome the chance to vend at a designated outdoor location to make up for either limited, or lost profits.
It won’t be a free-for-all.
There will be three vendors a week – each responsible for sanitizing four of the 12 picnic tables as the they are used regardless of whether the folks sitting at them purchased food from them or not.
The trucks will be evenly spaced along one of the square park’s four streets, with one on each corner and the third in the middle. The picnic tables – some that are now being built with donated funds and others that will be borrowed from the picnic shelter at Rotary Park – will be distributed throughout the park in compliance with state guidelines.
Using the tables is optional. Diners are welcome to eat in the park, or swing by, buy what they want to eat and drive off from a weekly event that won’t be weather dependent.
Food trucks for places – like Cornerstone – that have them and tents for those that don’t, but want to participate, will be plugged into the calendar and announced on a weekly basis.
The Barre Partnership is currently recruiting participants and Executive Director Tracie Lewis said she’s looking to Barre businesses first. Lewis hopes to develop a roster this week and plans to announce the three participants each Wednesday to give folks a preview of who will be selling food in Currier park from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
Lewis said two of next Thursday’s three spots are spoken for. The Cornerstone has claimed one of them and The Melted Cheesiere has grabbed the other.
The partnership, Barre Area Development Corp., the Barre Rotary Club and the city have all contributed in some way to the weekly event. The two organizations and the club have donated money for the new picnic tables that are being built, the city has waived the license fee and agreed to move some of the picnic tables from Rotary Park to Currier Park through the end of September.
Though Paxman said he hopes the events will draw a crowd, he doesn’t think it will come close to exceeding the 150-person limit established in state guidelines. On a good night, he predicted there would be about half that many people in the park at any one time.
All vendors will be required to wear masks, and the city is strongly encouraging patrons to wear face coverings when they aren’t seated and eating.
