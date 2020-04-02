Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.