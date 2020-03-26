Safe to say that nothing is certain these days because of the nefarious COVID-19 pandemic. But Vermont music fans can certainly dream of — and hope for — the stellar lineup of outdoor concerts announced in recent weeks.
Here’s a look at some of the many compelling options:
May 24: The Head and the Heart, Margo Price
The acclaimed Seattle folk-pop band returns to Shelburne Museum eight months after its sold-out show in September in support of its 2019 album, “Living Mirage.” Lauded country singer-songwriter Margo Price opens the show.
The Head and the Heart and opener Margo Price perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at Shelburne Museum (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $47.50 in advance, $53.50 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online towww.highergroundmusic.com.
May 28: Vampire Weekend
The standout indie rock band let by Ezra Koenig performs in support of its stellar 2019 album “Father of the Bride.” “Vampire Weekend’s latest rich text was instantly engaging and has proven to be endlessly rewarding,” said Stereogum.
“The resulting sprawl maintained this group’s meticulous touch while sounding as comfortably loose as an album about creeping discomfort can be. It was another artful showcase for Koenig’s brain power, one that found him growing ever more adept at baring his heart.”
Vampire Weekend and opener Dijon perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $49.50 in advance, $53.50 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
June 17: Bright Eyes
Acclaimed indie-rock band Bright Eyes returns to touring after a nine-year hiatus. Rising indie-rock singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus opens the show.
Bright Eyes and opener Lucy Dacus perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Shelburne Museum (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $48 in advance, $52 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
June 21: Primus
Last in the area for a 2017 show at Burlington’s Waterfront Park, Primus brings its signature brand of freak-rock and performs the classic 1977 Rush album, “A Farewell to Kings.”
Primus with openers Wolfmother and the Sword perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $49 advance, $53 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
July 5: Tedeschi Trucks Band
The sizable blues-rock ensemble, fronted by power guitarist couple Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, headlines a tasty triple bill with lauded Birmingham, Alabama band St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Nashville singer-songwriter Gabe Dixon.
Tedeschi Trucks Band and openers St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 5 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $54 advance, $58 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
July 9: Old Crow Medicine Show
Preeminent Nashville roots group Old Crow Medicine Show returns to Shelburne Museum two years after its sold-out show at the venue.
Old Crow Medicine Show performs at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at Shelburne Museum (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $44 advance, day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
July 11: Bob Dylan, Nathaniel Rateliff
Iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, 78, last played the Green Mountain State in 2017, performing at Shelburne Museum. Before that, Dylan played the Champlain Valley Expo in 2009.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, a standout Denver soul-rock ensemble, “ranks as one of the more thrilling arrivals in recent years,” said the Los Angeles Times, “its reputation stoked considerably by the group’s incendiary live shows.”
Bob Dylan and His Band, with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and the Hot Club of Cowtown, perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $58-$100; call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynntix.org.
July 11: Jeezum Crow Festival
The seventh annual Jeezum Crow Festival includes the Devil Makes Three, G. Love & Special Sauce, Yonder Mountain String Band and the Original Wailers, among others.
The festival begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Stateside Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort. Tickets are $45 advance, $50 day of show (age 18 and older); $20 for ages 7-17; free for age 6 and younger; call 802-327-2154 or go online to www.jaypeakresort.com.
July 15: The National
Acclaimed indie-rock band the National makes a rare area appearance in support of its widely lauded 2019 album “I Am Easy to Find.”
The National and opener Lucy Dacus perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Shelburne Museum (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $56 advance, $60 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
July 23: Norah Jones, Mavis Staples
Four years after her sold-out show at the Flynn Center, nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Norah Jones plays Waterfront Park in support of her seventh studio album, “Pick Me Up Off the Floor,” scheduled for release May 8 on Blue Note Records. Legendary gospel soul singer Mavis Staples sweetens the deal.
Norah Jones and special guest Mavis Staples perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at Waterfront Park Burlington (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $53 advance, $57 day of show (free for children 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
July 31-Aug. 2: Osheaga
Now in its 15th year, Osheaga is one of the premier pop music fests in North America. This year’s lineup includes the likes of Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Bridges, Bon Iver, Burna Boy and Brittany Howard, among many others.
Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal. Tickets are $134-$235 for single-day pass, $325-$600 for 3-day pass (Canadian prices); call 1-855-310-2525 or go online to www.osheaga.com/en.
Aug. 7-8: Strangefolk’s Garden of Eden
Celebrated Burlington-born folk-rock band Strangefolk returns to Jay Peak for its annual Garden of Eden festival, which this year includes such bands as Bella’s Bartok, Rustic Overtones and Percy Hill.
Stateside, Amphitheater, Jay Peak Resort. Tickets are $30 per day, $50 for 2-day pass (general admission; $10 more day of show); $15 for ages 7-17; free for ages 6 and younger; call 802-327-2154 or go online towww.jaypeakresort.com.
