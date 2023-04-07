The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $22 million to Vermont to reimburse the costs of providing hotel lodging and wraparound services to the homeless and other vulnerable Vermonters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $21,969,452 Public Assistance grant will go to the Vermont Agency of Human Services for contracting with hotels to provide non-congregate shelter to high-risk homeless people, people exposed to COVID-19 who didn’t require hospitalization, and asymptomatic high-risk individuals needing to quarantine between May and July 2022, according to a news release.
During that time the agency utilized 90 hotels and 1,465 rooms for the non-congregate sheltering of 1,907 adults and 564 children and contracted for wraparound services such as food and room cleaning.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the State of Vermont with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”
EPA awards $62M
The Environmental Protection Agency announced this week it was awarding $62,283,000 to Vermont to fund essential drinking water infrastructure upgrades through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
Thanks to a $6 billion boost from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA is increasing the investments available to rebuild the nation’s water infrastructure, a news release on the announcement states.
“EPA is very grateful to the Biden Administration and to the Congress for making possible the investments we are now making to upgrade drinking water infrastructure throughout New England, but especially to ensure that historically underserved communities are getting the investments and environmental protection they deserve,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “This funding will provide benefits for Vermont communities for generations to come and represents an investment in our children and grandchildren, making sure they have access to clean and healthy drinking water.”
Call to action
A coalition of health care professionals from across Vermont this week met with legislative leadership to discuss “the damaging impacts that climate change is having on public health in Vermont, and the urgent need for action,” according to a news release.
Participants included representatives from the Vermont Climate and Health Alliance, the Vermont Public Health Association, and the Vermont Medical Society, as well as independent practitioners and veterinarians.
“Health professionals understand — working daily at the frontlines of where public health impacts, climate change and the environment converge — the damaging impacts that inaction continues to have on Vermonters,” the release stated. They called on lawmakers to advance S.5, the Affordable Heat Act.
“Climate change is truly the biggest public health challenge of our time. Climate change is happening now; I see this affecting the health of Vermonters in my clinic,” said Dr. Megan Malgeri, family medicine physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center’s Milton Family Medicine. “Right now in Vermont, we see disease, exacerbation, and sometimes even death resulting from climate change. If left unchecked, by the time my young children are grown, carbon pollution will threaten basic systems of life that we all need for health and security.”
Updated DOC policy
The Vermont Department of Corrections this week launched its new Vision, Mission, Values statements proclaiming Department philosophy and direction.
The new Vision, Mission, Values statements were enacted into department-wide policy this week, according to a news release.
“Corrections best practices are not what they were twenty, ten, or even five years ago” said Nicholas J. Deml, DOC commissioner. “The world has changed: We live in a new time; we face new realities.
Vision: “We create safety and equity by seeing potential, supporting change, and serving communities.”
Mission: “We lead through innovation. We support staff wellness. We create rewarding career opportunities. We ensure our facilities and field offices are safe, secure, and healthy. We provide justice-involved individuals with opportunities for self-improvement. We cultivate meaningful partnerships. We advance restorative justice practices.”
Values include: Accountability, collaboration, compassion, equity, innovation, integrity and safety.
Speaking out
Students from across Vermont this week met at the State House to tell lawmakers that flavored tobacco is causing a crisis in schools.
Coalition for a Tobacco Free Vermont members said this is a call to action for the legislature to pass S.18 to eliminate the sale of menthol and flavored tobacco.
The young advocates, representing Our Voices Xposed took to the State House to protest the sale of flavored tobacco products and demand change.
According to a news release, 26% of Vermont high school students use e-cigarettes. 97% of youth e-cigarettes users use flavored tobacco. The majority say flavors are why they started.
“Flavors, especially menthol with its cooling effect, can hide the harshness of tobacco and diminish youth perception of just how hazardous these products are. The tempting flavors are specifically marketed to young people, making them more appealing and increasing the likelihood of lifelong addiction,” the release states.
“Tobacco experimentation and use is especially dangerous for youth,” said Tina Zuk, the government relations regional lead for the American Heart Association-Vermont. “Nearly 90% of adults who smoke cigarettes daily first tried smoking by age 18, and 99% first tried smoking by age 26. If we want to prevent this generation and future ones from getting hooked, we must eliminate flavored tobacco in Vermont.”
Financial literacy
State Treasurer Mike Pieciak visited Capstone Community Action in Barre on Thursday, during National Financial Literacy Month, to highlight the financial education programming and resources the agency offers at its four central Vermont locations: Barre, Morrisville, Randolph and Bradford.
The State Treasurer’s Office partners with Capstone to facilitate the funding of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which trains volunteers to help prepare state and federal income tax returns for families or individuals who make $60,000 or less. The VITA program helps thousands of Vermonters each year claim refunds and credits.
Pieciak’s visit coincided with VITA program appointment hours and he was able to meet with both filers and volunteers.
“Financial literacy isn’t just about having more money,” said Sue Minter, Capstone’s Executive Director. “It’s about understanding our financial systems — like building credit for healthy borrowing or investing in a retirement account — and having the tools and resources to make informed choices about your financial future.”
She said by providing coaching services to clients, “we can hope that they are inspired to make a better future for themselves and their children, build assets, and begin to make headway in ending the generational cycle of poverty.”
‘529’ push
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch joined Sens. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, and Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican, to reintroduce the Freedom to Invest in Tomorrow’s Workforce Act, bipartisan legislation to allow the use of “529” education savings accounts for skills training, credentialing, and certification programs. Current law only permits workers and families to use “529” accounts to pay for college, university and vocational school expenses.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and expand their professional opportunities. This bill makes it easier for families to do just that — whether that’s in a college classroom or through skills training and development,” said Welch. “Making it easier to access training and certification programs is a win for our local economies, and gives students of all types the tools they need to thrive.”
Balint backs H.R.12
Rep. Becca Balint this week co-sponsored H.R.12, the Women’s Health Protection Act.
The bill creates a statutory right for health care providers to provide abortion care, and a right for their patients to receive that care, free from bans and restrictions that single out abortion and impede access. H.R.12 would protect abortion access across the country, despite the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
“While Republicans seek to control women’s bodies, I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this essential piece of legislation,” said Balint. “Now more than ever, American women urgently need a federal law that re-establishes a nationwide right to abortion. And your zip code should never determine your access to health care services. My Democratic colleagues and I will not stop until reproductive rights are restored as the law of the land.”
Balint helped lead the passage of some of the strongest reproductive rights protections in the nation during her time as Vermont Senate’s Majority Leader.
She is a member of the Pro-Choice Caucus.
NAMI honored
Recently, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont was presented with the Human & Civil Rights Award from the Vermont-National Education Association.
NAMI Vermont received the award in Category 3: “Awarded to a person or group whose activities have protected, supported, or furthered the human and civil rights of others.”
“We were happy to have the opportunity to honor NAMI Vermont with one of our three Vermont-NEA Human and Civil Rights Awards,” said Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-NEA. “No other group has done more to protect and promote the fundamental rights of those who struggle with mental illness than NAMI.”
He went on: “For too long, our sisters and brothers who struggle with mental illness have been marginalized within their own communities and NAMI Vermont has been their champion in bringing conversations about mental illness into the mainstream. … (I)t is an honor to be able to give them the spotlight for just a moment to let them know how much they are appreciated by Vermont educators.”
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
