Last week, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint slammed a former Trump administration official for bringing up transgender issues at a hearing about sustainable investing.
The attack went viral on social media. So has the backlash.
Balint, a Democrat and the state’s first woman and gay member of Congress, has been trolled on Twitter, some going as far as referring to her as a “predator” and a “groomer.” Others called her “dangerous.”
Many Republicans have attacked the environmental, social and governance investment strategy (ESG) that also accounts for a company’s approach to climate change and social issues, as “woke” and detrimental to profits.
Here’s what happened:
When GOP “climate and energy strategy strategist” Mandy Gunasekara, who worked in the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump, asserted that ESG promoted gender transitions for children at the House Oversight Committee meeting, Balint fought back.
“I wanna know, do you really believe that garbage?” Balint asked.
“It’s not about believing. It’s a matter of fact,” Gunasekara answered.
“So you believe investing strategies are actually ... weaponized to support and promote gender transition for children? It is that essentially what you’re saying, or do you just use it as another opportunity to beat up on children?” Balint said.
“I’m not the one beating up on children,” Gunasekara said. “It’s the people who are promoting gender transitions in children that are potentially harming them.”
Balint told the committee she had just met with parents whose transgender children have been denied care and have been demonized by the right. The parents urged her to stand up for them when the issue came up again, Balint said.
“It feels like every single hearing that I am in, whether it is in Oversight, or whether it is in Budget, or whether it is in a subcommittee, somehow the witnesses find a way to bring in trans children into whatever conversation we’re trying to have here,” Balint said.
In her own email, Balint called out the Republican Party for its “manufactured hysteria and political scapegoating of transgender children.”
According to her newsletter, Balint is “facing the right’s homophobic, transphobic, and bigoted wrath because of her unwillingness to back down in the face of their bullying. We cannot let these attacks go unanswered.”
Online betting
Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law this week legalizing online sports betting in Vermont.
Sports betting is legal in nearly three dozen states.
“I first proposed Vermont legalize sports betting several years ago and I’m happy the Legislature has come to an agreement, as well,” Scott said in a statement. “We know many Vermonters already participate in the marketplace and bringing it above board provides important resources and consumer protections.”
Under the law, the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery will operate sports wagering through contracts with between two and six sports betting operators. Each year the department, in consultation with the Department of Mental Health, will provide a report to the Legislature on the impact of sports betting on problem gambling in Vermont.
The operators will also be required annually to provide the state with a responsible gaming plan that includes information about the posting of materials related to problem gambling; resources to be made available to bettors with concerns about problem gambling; house-imposed player limits; and self-exclusion programs.
USBettingReport.com released a quote from analyst Lou Monaco: “It took some time but Vermont is now in the mix and the last of the New England states to legalize mobile sports betting in the region. Although a smaller market, sports betting will bring in additional revenue as well as offer services and assistance on problem gambling and addiction within the state.”
We would note that all bets were off as far as USBetting getting the governor’s name correct in their news release. They identified him as Rick Scott.
Hand cramping yet?
The governor — Rick or Phil, depending on his alter ego — was busy with his pen this week.
The governor signed bills of the following titles: An act relating to aquatic nuisance control (H.31); an act relating to household products containing hazardous substances (H.67); an act relating to the Vermont Uniform Power of Attorney Act (H.227); an act relating to establishing an unused drug repository for Vermont (H.414); an act relating to the Transportation Program and miscellaneous changes to laws related to transportation (H.479); an act relating to making miscellaneous changes in education laws (H.461); an act relating to miscellaneous amendments to alcoholic beverage laws (H.470); an act relating to property valuation and reappraisals (H.480); and an act relating to capital construction and state bonding (H.493).
He also allowed H.126 — An act relating to community resilience and biodiversity protection — to become law without his signature. “(This) bill incorporates findings which muddy the purpose and uses definitions so broad and vague as to be virtually meaningless. Which led me to consider a veto because it could be read to mean anything to anybody. … The bottom line is I’m allowing this bill to go into law because in this case, the Legislature has appropriately given this task to (the Agency of Natural Resources) of the Executive Branch that will be accountable to Vermont’s taxpayers.”
Scott allowed H.270 — An act relating to miscellaneous amendments to the adult-use and medical cannabis programs — to become law without a signature. “I’m concerned this bill repeals the sunset of the Cannabis Control Board (CCB), a change which appears minor, but in fact has substantive consequences for the principle of separation of powers. … I understand there is a need for an alternative structure for regulating controlled substances that remain federally illegal so that we do not compromise federal funding. However, when removing the sunset on the CCB, the statutory authority of the CCB needs to be clarified to ensure constitutionality and accountability to the governor. … Fortunately, current law does not ‘notwithstand’ applicable law which makes clear that the members of the CCB serve at the pleasure of the governor.”
The governor has had a record number of vetoes this year. In the coming week, lawmakers will be convening in an attempt to override some of them.
Just say ‘no’
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is playing hardball. Some might say he’s taking a page out of the GOP’s playbook.
Dan Diamond, a reporter for The Washington Post, had a story this week in which Sanders is vowing not to move forward with President Biden’s nominee to lead the National Institutes of Health — or any health nominee — until he receives the administration’s “comprehensive” plan on lowering drug prices.
“I will oppose all nominations until we have a very clear strategy on the part of the government … as to how we’re going to lower the outrageously high cost of prescription drugs,” Sanders said in an interview with The Washington Post.
Sanders, who leads the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, controls when his panel reviews nominees for positions in the Department of Health and Human Services.
According to Diamond, without Sanders’ support, the Biden administration will not be able to confirm current and future health agency nominees.
Biden last month nominated Monica Bertagnolli, a cancer surgeon who runs the National Cancer Institute, to lead the NIH. Sanders declined to say whether he would support Bertagnolli, who was not one of the three officials the senator had recommended to the White House for the NIH post.
The White House said in a statement Monday that Biden shared Sanders’s concern on drug pricing — “which is why he signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, the most consequential law addressing the high cost of prescription drugs.”
Adding their voices
This week, state Sens. Ginny Lyons, of Williston, and Kesha Ram Hinsdale, of Burlington, attended a Reproductive Rights Dialogue hosted by the White House with 36 state legislators joining from across 16 states, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.
The event was convened to recognize and understand the consequences of the Dobbs’ decision that one year ago overturned 50 years of reproductive protections across the country.
Lawmakers gathered together to share experiences and best practices for laws ranging from interstate shield protections, patient privacy protections, and the repeal of the restrictions on reproductive rights.
Both senators, who represent Chittenden County, were sponsors of S.37, a recently passed law providing an interstate shield for legally protected health care activity in Vermont. The law includes protections for gender affirming care and other initiatives such as the prohibition of misleading advertising from “crisis pregnancy centers.”
Jobless numbers
The state’s jobless rate dropped again last month.
The Vermont Department of Labor released data this week showing the statewide unemployment rate for May was 2.1% — a decrease of three-tenths of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate. The civilian labor force participation rate was 63.7% in May, unchanged from the prior month.
The U.S. jobless rate in May was 3.7%, an increase of three-tenths of one percentage point from the revised April estimate.
According to the labor department, every summer, employers across Vermont hire thousands of workers for jobs in construction, leisure and hospitality and retail trade, which contributes to the better number. There are still more than two job openings for every unemployed Vermonter, the state reported.
“Employers are searching for workers in every region of the state and the Department of Labor’s local workforce teams are eager to help match jobseekers with the many opportunities that exist,” a news release noted.
In-person meetings
We’re going to take a little bit of credit for this next item.
Last week, we poked fun at the Vermont Community Broadband Board for asking Vermonters who have bad internet service to tell them — online — just how bad it is. That felt like a silly approach, and we said so. (Cartoonist Tim Newcomb had his own take on the approach in Wednesday’s edition.)
This week, coincidentally or not, the VCBB announced a series of in-person “listening sessions” scheduled around the state.
The VCBB wants to “hear input on the current state of internet service; barriers Vermonters have accessing, affording, or using it; and what can be done to improve it.
Sessions were held in Brattleboro and Rutland this week. There will be upcoming sessions on Monday, June 19, in Newport; Thursday, June 22, in Burke; and on Tuesday, June 27, in Swanton.
“Everyone is welcome at these free events. $20 gas cards will be provided at the conclusion of the events to compensate participants for their travel expenses. Snacks will also be provided,” a news release stated.
Comments can be emailed to vcbb.info@vermont.gov; write to VCBB, 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620; or call 800-622-4496.
More information about Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act can be found at vermont.gov under the Department of Public Service.
Delegation news
— A new report released by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders found that Americans virtually always pay far more than people in other countries for prescription drug treatments created with the help of National Institutes of Health scientists. “With few exceptions, private corporations in the U.S. have the unilateral power to set the price of medicines, even when they are developed with taxpayer-funded research. The government asks for nothing in return for its investment. As a result, the average price of new treatments over the past 20 years that NIH scientists helped invent is $111,000 — more than ten times the price that led the NIH to first introduce a reasonable pricing clause in 1989,” a news release on the report states.
— U.S. Rep. Becca Balint has been named to the House Judiciary Committee, which is addressing “some of the most pressing issues of our time, including protecting Constitutional freedoms and civil liberties, oversight of the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, legal and regulatory reform, antitrust laws, terrorism and crime, gun violence prevention and immigration reform,” a news release on the announcement stated. Balint was named to two House Judiciary Subcommittees: The Constitution and Limited Government, and Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust.
— U.S. Sens. Peter Welch and Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, introduced the E-Access Act, legislation to facilitate the clean energy transition by helping consumers access their utility data and share that data with third parties. “Families and businesses rely on home energy usage data to make decisions about energy efficiency and clean energy upgrades — but that data is difficult to access, making it harder for consumers to reduce their energy consumption, switch to new energy sources,” Welch noted in a news release.
— Sanders, Welch and other colleagues in the Senate introduced two pieces of legislation that would close eligibility gaps to ensure millions more veterans regardless of income, as well as the National Guard and Reserve service members, can access health care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It is called the National Guard Health Care Access and Expansion Act. Currently, 4.7 million veterans across the U.S. cannot access health care through the VA because of inconsistent enrollment policies. The proposed legislation simplifies the unnecessary complexity.
— Welch and Sanders also introduced legislation that would open up the dream of a college degree to millions of working-class children across the country. “As millions of Americans face uncertainty around their federal student loan debt, the College for All Act of 2023 allows students to attend public colleges and universities tuition- and debt-free,” a news release stated. First introduced in 2015, the College for All Act of 2023 would be the most substantial expansion of higher education access since the Great Society and President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Higher Education Act of 1965.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. The Associated Press contributed to this week’s edition.