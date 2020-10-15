Sen. Anthony Pollina, P/D-Washington County, has spent more money on other people’s campaigns than on his own 2020 re-election effort.
While Pollina’s most recent report was not available from the state at the close of the Oct. 15 deadline, his reports through Oct. 1 showed his campaign had contributed $1,000 to Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Zuckerman, $700 to the Progressive Party and $150 to Tanya Vyhovsky, a candidate for the Legislature in Chittenden District 8-1. By contrast he had only spent $784 on his own campaign.
“It’s a reflection of the fact that I have some leftover money I could donate to others,” Pollina said Thursday — his reports showed a $2,500 carryover from his last campaign. “This is an interesting campaign because of COVID.”
As of Oct. 1, Pollina had raised $644 from 18 donors all contributing $100 or less. He said the Oct. 15 report, when it appears online, will show a few larger donors as well as some spending on newspaper ads.
“We haven’t gotten bills for them yet so we haven’t written checks for them yet,” he said. “I have a website, but I haven’t bought anything online.”
Pollina characterized the campaign for Washington County’s three Senate seat as “quiet,” and none of the other campaign finance reports point to candidates making much in the way of noise.
Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington County, had a $3,851 carryover and $3,020 in donations, including $780 from VT-NEA and $250 from the Vermont Association for Public Justice. From all that, she spent $3,864, most of it on newspaper ads. Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D/P-Washington County, raised slightly over $3,000 and spent slightly under $3,000 — again, mostly on newspaper ads.
The report of Republican challenger Dawnmarie Tomasi showed her raising $900 and spending roughly $1,300 on printing. Fellow Republican Ken Alger showed no records since a “no activity” report filed July 1.
Republican hopeful Dwayne Tucker’s reports were eye-catching in their sparseness. Tucker showed a single $400 contribution from himself — described as having come from a Gofundme campaign. Tucker also showed only one expense. On Oct. 7 he spent $100 in gas at the Maplewood on Barre Road in Barre. Tucker could not be reached with questions about the size of his gas tank Thursday evening.
