BURLINGTON — A Brandon man, who officials say threatened to kill his neighbors and lure local police into a shootout, pleaded not guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to a charge of illegal possession of four firearms.
Eric A. Grenier, 39, a three-time convicted felon is charged with having two rifles and two handguns at his residence when it was raided Aug. 13 by Brandon Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
The joint raid at 818 High Pond Road followed a complaint of Grenier reportedly threatening another Brandon resident with a handgun, Police Chief Chris Brickell has said.
The ATF said Grenier is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms because he is a convicted felon. Grenier’s criminal record includes at least three felony convictions: for burglaries in August 2000 and May 2012 and a marijuana cultivation case in March 2011, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said in court papers.
During the brief arraignment, Assistant Federal Defender Sara M. Puls asked for 90 days to investigate the case, review the records and consider pre-trial motions. She also said there might be mental health issues to study.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples had noted there were police reports and a state search warrant for the defense to review and the prosecution was ready to turn it all over to the defense.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle set a Nov. 29 deadline.
Grenier said little during the hearing, except to deny the charge and answer some background questions from Doyle. Grenier said he made it to the 10th grade in school and was treated for narcotic addiction about 12 years ago. He said he understood the proceedings.
Grenier appeared by video from Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, where he was taken after his arrest. Doyle had ruled earlier Grenier needed to be held pending trial. The magistrate said there was clear and convincing evidence that the Brandon man was a potential danger to the community and himself.
He was due for a probable cause hearing Friday to see if the original arrest by ATF was valid, but a federal grand jury indicted him on the felony charge on Aug. 19.
The ATF said the guns seized were a 308-caliber rifle, a 7-mm rifle and two revolvers, a .44-caliber Magnum and a .22-caliber Ruger. Various calibers of ammunition were also confiscated.
A series of Brandon Police investigations through several weeks had determined neighbors were in serious fear because Grenier had threaten to shoot them, Officer Michael VonSchleusingen said in court papers.
Brickell has said Grenier is due next month in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on five state charges. The citation is for two counts of criminal threatening, two counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and one count of simple assault, the chief said. The charges stem from two incidents in July in Brandon, Brickell said.
