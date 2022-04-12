The state Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation has announced that summer reservations for remote campsites around the Waterbury Reservoir will open on May 2.
Starting at 9 a.m. on May 2, the system to book any of the 27 remote campsites along the reservoir perimeter will open for the 2022 season. Likewise, starting at 9 a.m. on June 2, reservations for the 2023 season will open as well, making it possible to reserve a campsite as much as 11 months as is possible for other Vermont state parks.
According to state parks officials, more than 75,000 visitors enjoy the state parklands around the 863-acre Waterbury Reservoir each year at Little River State Park, Waterbury Center State Park, and the surrounding Mt. Mansfield State Forest. Recently upgraded boat launches at the Waterbury Dam, Blush Hill Road, and the Moscow paddlers’ access areas have improved access for boaters and remote campers.
Since 2012, Vermont State Parks have developed more remote campsites in the area, adding amenities such as composting toilets, fire rings, and tent platforms. “With the increasing popularity of remote camping, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for the Waterbury Reservoir remote sites has skyrocketed,” said Director of State Parks Nate McKeen. “Offering advance reservations will allow visitors more time to plan their stay, and the revenue generated will allow us to better steward these resources.”
The 2022 camping season on the reservoir opens May 20. Campers are advised to reserve a site prior to traveling to the reservoir. Reservations can be made online at vtstateparks.com or through the park’s reservation call center at 1-888-409-7579.
The maximum stay will be limited to seven nights. Fees will be $21 per night for Vermont residents, $23 for non-residents. The charge covers up to four people with additional guests $5 each per night. More information online at vtstateparks.com/fees and vtstateparks.com/waterburyremote
