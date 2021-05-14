A member of Project VISION told the group on Thursday her new book is about how the group got its start and what members are trying to accomplish.
“We Believe in Rutland,” a 160-page history of Project VISION, was written over the course of nearly four years by Alis Headlam.
“I opened my mouth and Scott Tucker (former head of Project VISION) assigned me the task,” Headlam said on Thursday.
Headlam said she expected the finished history to be a three- to five-page report.
“It would just be really simple, but it turned into this massive piece of work,” she said.
In the end, Headlam compiled a total of 160 pages.
After interviewing almost 75 people for the book, Headlam said she found the story goes back to 1995.
For many, the catalyst for the creation of Project VISION, by then-Rutland City Police Chief James Baker with the support of former Mayor Christopher Louras, was the hit-and-run death of Carly Ferro, 17, almost 9 years ago.
“What happened to her really sparked us and got us going,” Headlam said.
A mural created in Ferro's memory is shown on the cover of “We Believe in Rutland.”
While the widespread epidemic of drug addiction, especially in the city's northwest neighborhood, was another reason cited for the creation of Project VISION, the project has grown beyond a community response to drug abuse.
It's run by the Rutland City Police Department, but includes members from local business, the medical community and state government.
Cmdr. Matt Prouty, who succeeded Tucker before current leader Greg Sheldon took the reins, made an effort to expand VISION's scope to the greater Rutland area and beyond the drug problem to activities designed to make the community a better place in general, with the belief that those changes would make a difference regarding issues like drug abuse, homelessness and food insecurity.
On Thursday, Headlam told Project VISION members, “This is a story for all of us.” She said she was inspired by Baker who had told the group repeatedly they needed to “tell their story because no one else was."
“If you want to know what Project VISION is about, this is an opportunity for you to find out its history, how it got started, who started it, what was the essence … and why do we do things the way we do them at Project VISION,” she said.
Headlam noted that Joan Gamble had led an evaluation of Project VISION about 18 months ago after a fatal shooting in the city and a second fatal crash, which caused project members to take a look at their efforts to-date and renew their commitment.
Headlam pointed out that VISION stands for Viable Initiatives and Solutions Involving Neighborhoods.
She said it was important to remember the name itself included a commitment to "solutions."
She said the book also includes some thoughts from her interview subjects on the future of the group.
David Moats. award-winning former editorial page editor for the Rutland Herald, contributed to revisions of the book. Moats called it a "good record of what has gone on."
“It’s been interesting to learn about all the pieces that have gone into this whole process. … It tells an important story,” Moats said in a statement announcing the book.
“We Believe in Rutland” is expected to sell for $20 and be released by the end of May or beginning of June.
The book will be available from Headlam and on the Project VISION website as a ‘read only’ document.
Email webelieveinrutland@gmail.com to place an order.
