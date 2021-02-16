BERLIN – An annual budget request, an unexpected bond issue, and a proposal that could pave the way for the retail sale of marijuana are all on the ballot in Berlin next month.
Ballots have been mailed to every registered voter in town and most will have been filled in and returned before a virtual informational meeting is held on Saturday, Feb. 27.
The Select Board acknowledged that unfortunate reality Monday night – lamenting a missed opportunity to make the case for ballot initiatives before most votes are cast.
Those who hang on to their ballots until after the informational meeting will either have to drop them off at the polling place or the post office to ensure they arrive in time to be counted.
The good news?
Informational meetings – at last the in-person version – usually aren’t a big draw in Berlin.
However, in a year when many voters who typically don’t cast ballots on Town Meeting Day have been offered the chance to participate by mail, some context might be helpful.
If you didn’t vote last March – and even if you did – you might not know what to make of the Select Board’s $3.7 million budget request.
The warned article doesn’t offer anything in the way of an explanation, but the budget calls for spending roughly $465,000, or 14.3% more than the $3.25 million budget voters approved a year ago. That sounds like a lot and, given the size of the budget that finances the day-to-day operation of the town and maintenance of local highways, it is. However, the board is banking on a 12.3% increase in revenue and the vast majority of that – roughly $430,000 – is part of an audited surplus that will limit the tax impact of the budget proposal to just over 2%.
The budget contemplates spending $1.15 million on the police department – an increase of about 6.6% – and a little more than $1.1 million in highway related expenses – an increase of nearly 3.9%.
The biggest increase is in the capital budget, which includes more than $250,000 to cover the cost of a new grader and about $41,000 to pay the first installment on a bond issue that will finance the replacement of a failed culvert on Fisher Road.
The latter line item assumes voters approve the $1.4 million bond issue the board has proposed to construct a bridge-like structure to replaced the culvert. Approval of the bond is critical to keep plans to replace the deteriorated culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road this summer on track. The undermined road has been closed to through traffic for several months and will remain that way until the culvert, which is located near the Paine Turnpike North intersection, is replaced.
In a move that will keep the town’s options open with respect to the retail sale of marijuana, the board is asking voters to make Berlin a potential player in a cannabis marketplace that won’t open in Vermont for more than a year. Several other communities – Montpelier and Waterbury among them – are seeking similar authorization.
The rest of this year’s ballot is somewhat standard, though it includes two items that are typically decided on the floor of a traditional town meeting that would have been held on Feb. 27 this year if it hadn’t been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
Moderator Paul Gillies won’t be nominated on the floor of town meeting next month, he will join Select Board candidates on the ballot this year.
Voters will be asked to set quarterly tax installment dates by Australian ballot instead of at town meeting.
The balance of the ballot is dominated by funding requests with most organizations – from Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library on down – seeking the same amount voters approved last year.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department is the exception. The department’s $285,000 is less than the $309,000 voters approved last year.
The rest of the requests collectively amount to nearly $85,000. The largest – $30,402 – is the one from Kellogg-Hubbard. The smallest is $300 for Good Beginnings of Central Vermont.
Voters will fill three Select Board seats, though two will go to incumbents John Quinn III and Justin Lawrence who are running unopposed for separate one-year terms.
There is a contest for the third seat, which is currently held by Angelina Capron. Theron Lay-Sleeper and C. David Sawyer are both running for that three-year term. Capron chose not to seek a second term.
