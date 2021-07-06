BERLIN — Growth in Berlin’s Grand List has wiped out what had been projected as a modest tax increase heading into Town Meeting Day and replaced it with an even more modest rate reduction.
Select Board members welcomed that news when setting the municipal portion of the tax rate Monday night because when you can say the tax rate you just set is lower than the one used to calculate last year’s tax bills, you do it, even if the difference is a fraction of a cent.
It was on Monday night when the board that had hoped to limit the tax increase to 2% by using nearly $430,000 in surplus funds as a source of budget revenue set the municipal portion of the tax rate at 59.17 cents-per-$100 assessed property value. Last year’s rate was 59.62 cents.
Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle credited growth in the Grand List and the fact the fire department reduced its annual request by nearly $25,000 this year for the better-than-projected rate she asked the board to approve as she readies to print and mail tax bills by this time next week.
Isabelle confirmed Tuesday the freshly set tax rate still assumes the use of nearly $430,000 in surplus money to help finance a $3.7 million budget that reflected $465,000 in extra spending, a 14.3% increase. Two items largely responsible for the out-sized increase were $250,000 to cover the cost of a new grader and $41,000 to pay for the first installment on replacing the failed culvert on Fisher Road.
The municipal portion of the tax rate is slightly lower than last year and while a pre-Town Meeting Day projection involving the education tax rate was a touch too optimistic, it was in the ballpark and significantly lower than last year.
Heading into the March elections school officials were projecting a 15.5-cent rate reduction in Berlin. The homestead rate set by the state — $1.5772-per-$100 assessed property value — was 14.55 cents lower than last year’s rate of $1.7227.
Though Isabelle hasn’t yet finalized the town’s local agreement rate, she told the board it looks like the combined tax rate paid by homeowners in Berlin will drop from just over $2.32- to about $2.17-per-$100-assessed property value. The reduction in the non-homestead rate will be somewhat less pronounced at just over 10 cents.
With respect to education tax rates the discrepancy between school officials February projections and the actual rates wasn’t unique to Berlin. All four other towns in the Washington Central Unified Union School district saw projected homestead rate reductions pared down by about a penny.
The homestead rate in Calais had been expected to drop by 4.3 cents, the actual homestead rate — $1.8264 — a reduction of 3.06 cents.
The story is the same in East Montpelier where the projected 8.3-cent rate reduction dipped to a 7.15-cent drop based on the new homestead rate of $1.8215.
The new homestead rate in Middlesex is $1.789 — a reduction of .06 cents. The projection heading into Town Meeting Day anticipated a 1.7-cent drop.
Worcester’s new homestead rate — $1.7233 — is 4.67 cents less than a year ago, but slightly more modest than the 5.7-cent rate reduction predicted in February.
