BERLIN — By all accounts the trees in question are all still standing, but the Select Board has agreed to investigate what members were told Monday night is a clear-cut case of grand theft maple.
Two weeks after learning the town had received an unsolicited request to lease the sugaring rights to maple trees in the Berlin Town Forest, board members were told more than 12 acres of those trees were tapped at least two years ago.
That’s both a problem and a pattern, according to J.C. Earle, who serves on the Berlin Conservation Commission and was joined at Monday’s meeting by fellow commission member Tom Willard.
Both men repeatedly equated what Earle claims is happening to “theft,” and urged the board to enlist the services of a private forester to determine how much damage may already have been done before deciding how to proceed.
“We can’t say what the actual value is, but I’d be shocked if it was less than $10,000,” said Earle, who explained he recently used a hunting app to confirm a Northfield sugaring operation — Turkey Hill Farm — already has encroached on roughly 12 acres of the Berlin Town Forest.
Attempts to reach Turkey Hill Maple Farm for comment were unsuccessful on Tuesday, but Earle said Monday night it isn’t the first time the sugaring operation had expanded to public property without first obtaining permission.
“They run a bunch of lines on town land and tap a bunch of trees and then when someone says: ‘Hey you’ve tapped a bunch of trees,’ they say: ‘Sorry, we didn’t know where we were. How about we offer you a little money for a lease,’” Earle said.
Earle said that is what happened in Northfield four years ago — a claim Northfield Town Manager Jeff Schulz verified on Tuesday.
“They did encroach upon municipal property without permission,” Schulz said, noting that subsequent negotiations with Turkey Hill Maple Farm produced the first of two leases that were approved by the Select Board there.
Schulz said the town just received its annual payment — roughly $8,700 — under separate leases that were signed in 2016 and 2018. The earlier lease requires a payment of the $1-per-tap, while the more recent agreement includes a per-tap payment of $1.25.
Earle told the Berlin board those leases don’t adequately protect the town in his estimation. At a minimum, he said, they should require posting a bond to guarantee the future removal of sap lines, taps and other equipment, as well as covering the cost of someone to count and confirm the number of taps each year.
However, Earle and Willard stressed they weren’t advocating board members negotiate a better deal than their counterparts in Northfield.
“The commission is not recommending you start thinking about leasing these maple trees,” Willard said.
“Our recommendation … is that this guy should take his stuff off our town land,” Earle said, suggesting the conversation over the alleged encroachment into the town forest should start with a letter from the town attorney citing lost timber value.
Earle said that figure has yet to be quantified, but was likely significant because the timber value in maple trees is in the first eight feet and is effectively lost when the trees are tapped.
“The problem is when you take a $3,000 tree and put even two taps in it you now have a $100 tree for firewood,” he said, noting that violating Vermont’s four-yea-old timber theft act doesn’t require “taking the whole tree.”
“Damaging the tree is considered theft,” he said.
According to Earle, the damage has been done and could be considerable given the sheer number of trees involved.
“There’s a potentially huge theft that went on up there,” he said, conceding the inaccessible location of the forest land in question would likely could bring down the timber value.
Earle urged the board to contact Rose Beatty, a private forester who lives in Northfield, to visit the property and assess the damage.
Board members agreed to spend up to $700 from the conservation fund to obtain an independent analysis before Beatty, while asking the commission to take the lead on the process.
If the board ultimately decides that the town’s best recourse is to generate income by leasing the trees, Earle suggested that involve a competitive process.
“If you are going to allow tapping on town land, it feels like it should be an open bid to the public it shouldn’t be just hand it over to the thief,” he said.
