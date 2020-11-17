BERLIN — The Select Board has taken the first small step toward creating a multi-use path that would knit together two existing trail systems, while introducing a new recreational option in the heart of their town center.
Also, board members, who have now shifted back to the all-virtual meeting format they abandoned in April, agreed Monday night to fill two lingering vacancies on the police department and briefly discussed a fresh request to establish a snowmobile trail on town-owned property.
Board members unanimously agreed to apply for a state grant that would finance a scoping study designed to flesh out conceptual plans for a multi-use path that would run from the Central Vermont Medical Center’s 70-acre campus, across property owned by the Berlin Mall and along portions of Paine Turnpike North, as well as Crosstown and Brookfield roads, to the trail network that leads up Irish Hill.
Previously endorsed by the Planning Commission, the proposed path is part of the town’s just-submitted application for the “new town center” designation officials hope to obtain for the area located just off Exit 7 of Interstate 89.
Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski told board members the proposed path would create a link for pedestrians and cyclists that extend from an existing trail network behind the Woodridge Nursing Home on the CVMC campus to the Irish Hill trails off Brookfield Road. When you add in the roads that ring Berlin Pond, which are already well-used for recreational purposes, Badowski said the proposed connection would create a “trail system” nearly 10 miles long.
With the deadline for applying for an alternative transportation grant looming, Badowski urged the board to authorize him to submit a request to the state Agency of Transportation before the Nov. 27 cut-off.
If the grant is awarded, Badowski said, it would finance a scoping study of the proposed path. That preliminary work is expected to cost $50,000.
Badowski said the grant would cover $40,000 of the planning project, while the town would be required to come up with $10,000 in matching funds. The proposed study, he said, would position the town to apply for grant funding to help cover construction costs associated with a project that is part of its new town center proposal.
“This (study) is the first piece (to facilitate) that build-out,” he said.
Though money for the matching funds is not included in this year’s budget, board members agreed to tap the town’s bike path reserve fund if the grant is awarded. There is roughly $37,500 remaining in that fund, which has been used twice in recent years to provide a total of $18,000 to help finance the Cross Vermont Trail’s construction of a bridge that will span the Winooski River using abutments from an old railroad bridge near Champlain Valley Equipment on Route 2. That project is now underway in a remote corner of Berlin and is completely unrelated with plans to create a pedestrian-friendly town center just off I-89.
Board members, who met last week with members of the town’s Conservation Commission to discuss the possibility of creating a snowmobile trail using the Irish Hill trail network and short sections of Brookfield and Black Roads, were told that the Barre Town Thunder Chickens have formally requested the town consider that proposal.
The club’s request is one of several pieces of information that is being collected to evaluate the idea.
After meeting privately with newly hired Police Chief James Pontbriand, board members agreed to two vacancies on the department by promoting part-time officers. Steven Tiersch and Victor Hinojosa. Neither Tiersch nor Hinojosa, who is still a student at Norwich University, have their full-time certifications, but both will be plugged into the rotation in anticipation with the expectation they will attend the Vermont Police Academy and graduate next year.
On paper, the two promotions give Pontbriand a full complement of eight officers. That list includes Sgt. Mark Monteith, Sgt. Chad Bassette and officers Dan Withrow, Justin Pickel, David Rhoden and Anthony Parker.
