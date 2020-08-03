This is what the New York Times had to say about members of Congress testing positive with COVID:
Rep. Louie Gohmert, Republican of Texas, is not the first member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus. At least 14 lawmakers, hailing from both parties and both chambers, are known to have either tested or been presumed positive for the coronavirus.
But something about the diagnosis of Mr. Gohmert, who has belligerently flouted public health recommendations such as mask wearing and social distancing, prompted a convulsion of rage on Capitol Hill.
From maintenance workers to legislative aides, employees came forward with anonymous accounts of how the patchwork of precautions — each lawmaker’s office operates with its own rules — and cavalier behavior by some members was endangering the thousands of people who keep the Capitol complex running. In addition to the lawmakers and members of their staff who have been infected, around 90 workers in support roles such as the Capitol Police and the Architect of the Capitol, are known to have contracted the virus.
Many lawmakers are approaching the pandemic with appropriate seriousness: running skeleton crews in their offices, encouraging masks and following social distancing guidelines.
Others are not. Some are ignoring public health advice for political reasons, while others seem to believe the virus cannot touch them. Rep. Clay Higgins, Republican of Louisiana, told CNN that wearing a mask was “part of the dehumanization of the children of God.”
Elected officials have a particular responsibility both to model responsible behavior during this pandemic and to take extra precautions so they don’t become super spreaders. Put another way, when a lawmaker behaves like a “ding dong,” as one Republican aide said of Mr. Gohmert, he puts everyone at risk.
The danger extends far beyond Capitol Hill. Members of Congress have an essential and unusually public, mobile job. In any given week, hundreds of members jet back and forth across the country, some to coronavirus hot spots. Representative Kay Granger is currently self-quarantining after sitting next to a non-masked Mr. Gohmert on a flight back to Washington from their home state of Texas on July 26. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Democrat of Arizona, has been self-quarantining as well, after chairing a hearing on July 28 that Mr. Gohmert attended, at times unmasked. On Saturday, Mr. Grijalva announced that he had tested positive for the virus. Who knows how many other people Mr. Gohmert may have potentially exposed?
In response to the Gohmert news, congressional leaders reminded members of the safety protocols already in place. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, went further, tightening the rules on mask wearing to require face coverings on the chamber floor and inside the House office buildings. (Mask wearing has been mandatory in committee hearings since mid-June.) Those who fail to comply can be denied entry or removed by security.
Testing skeptics also cite the logistical challenges of setting up such a testing program. Who would get tested? Just members? How often would they be tested? Would it be mandatory? How would it be enforced?
Working out these details would of course be challenging, and no system would eliminate risk entirely. But one cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good.
This spring, the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, looked into a preliminary testing plan. One suggestion from the experts he consulted was to focus on members and staff members scheduled to participate in hearings or other meetings requiring prolonged contact with others. Likewise, Hill employees who face a higher risk of exposure probably ought to be prioritized.
More ambitious plans include testing members every week or two, before they fly back to their home districts.
Some lawmakers have been publicly pushing testing for months, including Mr. McCarthy and Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican. Other members are now joining that call. Steny Hoyer, the House majority leader, said in the wake of the Gohmert diagnosis that the question of mandatory testing ought to be revisited.
Congress members are influential figures, and in this time of crisis they ought to be leading by example. By taking steps to protect themselves, their staff members and their constituents, lawmakers can send a signal about the seriousness of this situation to a confused and weary public.
