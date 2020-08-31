This is what the Hartford Courant had to say recently about high school sports.
Schools are preparing to reopen in a matter of days in a world knocked asunder by the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus, and teachers, administrators, parents and students are going to extremes to protect the health and safety of everyone involved.
Parents are worried about their children’s safety. Teachers fear for their health.
But in the midst of the careful planning, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference continues along a path of defiant arrogance, resisting good advice from experts in infectious diseases that engaging in a high-risk, close contact activity such as football is a bad idea.
The state Department of Public Health late Sunday gave some foggy compromise guidance to Connecticut high school sports officials, suggesting that football might start with smaller teams of seven to a side with no hard contact and that girls volleyball could be played outside.
It had recently offered guidance that football and volleyball should be postponed until the spring completely. It’s good of the DPH to seek a way to let play go on safely, but the agency shouldn’t have conceded to what could easily become a public health risk. Its job is to protect public health, not pacify the CIAC.
The CIAC said it would take the advice of experts under advisement. Then, just when you thought it couldn’t get more absurd, CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini on Monday drew a poor analogy to non-scholastic volleyball and basketball, suggesting that football falls into the same category and should be allowed as well.
“Our position is if high-risk competition is still allowable under the governor’s sports plan, then that is the opportunity we would like to offer our kids,” he said.
What is this, third grade? The CIAC’s whole “if you can do it, so can we” approach is a smokescreen to deflect attention from their continued disregard of sound medical advice.
Several things are wrong with that. First, football is a different sport. It involves extremely close athletic contact — players routinely grabbing, holding and tackling, breathing, spitting and sweating — a coronavirus free-for-all. Second, the attitude of “if they can play, why can’t we” ignores the question of public health.
But most significantly, the CIAC seems willing to put a safe and successful start to the school year at risk, not to mention the resumption of other sports for the sake of football.
The delay on this decision is unacceptable. It’s not as if some more palatable solution is right around the corner. A vaccine will not magically appear in a week, and full-contact football will not suddenly become less risky. The DPH initially gave good advice, based in science, and sports officials should take it — not look for ways to run around it. And, again, if the CIAC refuses to act responsibly, Gov. Ned Lamont needs to step up. He has allowed this to go on too long.
The risk is enormous, and not just to the players. Just look at Danbury, where a spike in cases has been blamed, in part, on youth sports. Young adults, not known for their strict adherence to social-distancing guidelines, will bring the virus home to parents and caregivers. They will pass it along to their friends.
Of course it would be devastating for high school athletes to lose their season. Speaking about the prospect of seven-on-seven teams, Stafford football coach Brian Mazzone said, “It’s not fair to those kids.”
No. It’s not. Coronavirus really isn’t fair to anyone — not to the teachers who have to reconfigure the way they teach, not to the students who won’t be able to see their friends in school, not to the kids in band or theater whose extracurricular activities were summarily dropped. Nor is it fair to the thousands and thousands of people who have died in Connecticut alone, or to those stuck in nursing homes without contact, or to their families.
The coronavirus pandemic is far from fair. But it’s the world we live in, and we must live in it responsibly.
