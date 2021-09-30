BARRE — The price of exploring a possible amendment to the plan for the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district just ticked up another $20,000 to cover the cost of a parking consultant.
Parking is at the heart of the city’s existing TIF plan — one that contemplated construction of the new lot between Keith Avenue and Pearl Streets, the potential future addition of a 240-space parking garage at that location, and the redevelopment of Enterprise Alley and Merchants Row.
Work on Enterprise Alley has long-since been completed, as has the Keith Avenue lot. There has been no move to reconfigure Merchants Row and no need for structured parking because some of the anticipated development has not happened.
That could change and the “parking assessment scoping document” prepared by White & Burke Real Estate Advisers in August provides some sense of what the City Council is thinking as it explores its TIF options.
“The city is working in myriad ways to stimulate: new construction of approximately 65,000 square feet of new residential development; redevelopment of 20,000 square feet of (some underutilized and some vacant) existing commercial space; conversion of approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial to residential space; (and the) redevelopment of approximately 10,000 square feet of existing residential space.”
How advanced those plans are is unclear, as is whether they are projects with developers willing to pursue them or conceptual ideas in search of willing developers.
What is clear is that parking is an obstacle, as it was when White & Burke prepared the current TIF plan, which was approved by the Vermont Economic Progress Council (VEPC) in 2012.
The solution may be different, but the involved area is the same.
“These projects would be within close proximity of the Keith Avenue … and Pearl Street ... parking lots ... and would generate demand for new parking spaces largely for the residential uses (approximately 80,000 square feet total), with the commercial space using existing on-street or metered parking spaces,” the document states.
One of the problems flagged by White & Burke is the city can’t predict when the properties in question might be redeveloped.
“We are seeking a range of recommendations that could allow the city to make informed decisions when the deals are coming together,” the document states.
For illustrative purposes the document suggests the city could consider “building a one-story (parking) deck on the Keith Avenue lot” if 45 housing units were being developed, but no other projects were in the pipeline. It then poses a question.
“If an additional 24 residential units were to be built within a close time frame, could the … Keith Avenue and Pearl Street lots be reconfigured and a deck be constructed on the Merchants Row lot to create more available parking?”
That isn’t the only question posed in the document that notes limited access to public parking spaces and the city’s desire to “make parking available either with passes or designated spaces.”
Perhaps the easiest question is the one that was presumably considered when the current plan was prepared by White & Burke: “Is there a way to physically reconfigure the existing lots to create more spaces?”
The questions that follow are more theoretical.
“Could the existing parking arrangements with users (passes or designated spaces) be renegotiated to optimize usage?” the document asks. “Could there be alternative management and enforcement practices to optimize usage.”
Then there are questions the current plan seemingly answered for the very same area.
“Where could new parking be developed?” the document asks. “A single-story parking deck on an existing surface lot? Creation of new surface lots?”
The answers are going to cost the city $20,000.
Drafted by White & Burke on Aug. 20, the document attracted three responses — one on Aug. 24, another on Sept. 7 and a third on Sept. 23. The latter proposal, submitted by Boston-based Desman Design Management and reflecting the lowest cost — $20,000 — estimated an eight-week turnaround time.
Acting on the recommendation of White & Burke the council agree to retain Desman Design Management to complete the work as part of its consent agenda Tuesday night.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said Thursday the unbudgeted expense would be paid for using proceeds from the portion of a voter-approved bond earmarked for the redesign of Merchants Row.
Money for the parking consultant is in addition to $45,000 that has already been approved to cover White & Burke’s consulting costs.
In February the council agreed to retain White & Burke to revisit the TIF plan it drafted for the city at a cost not to exceed $20,000. That money was spent, the assessment it paid for is being treated as “confidential,” and in August the council agreed to pay White & Burke up to $25,000 to continue working on its behalf through next June. In addition to approving the second consulting contract, it executed a brokerage agreement authorizing the firm to pursue on its behalf: “commercial and/or residential property or properties with redevelopment potential to enhance downtown economic vitality.”
City officials have assured no property will change hands until a developer has committed to a project, VEPC has blessed any proposed amendment to the city’s TIF plan, and Granite City voters have approved bonding authority needed to acquire property and make improvements needed to facilitate the proposed project.
The last time that happened was November 2013 when voters approved a $2.2 million bond proposal.
Roughly half of the proceeds were used to acquire and demolish several buildings to make room for additional surface parking needed to accommodate new development that was in the works at the time.
Barring a legislative extension, the city has until next November to incur additional bonded indebtedness that would be covered by revenue generated from increased property values associated with new development in its TIF district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.