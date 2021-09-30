BARRE — No idea died during a Wednesday night forum at the Barre Municipal Auditorium, but three popped to the top of the list as a small sliver of mostly local residents picked priorities for the community.
Finding a way to create a “community center” was one of them. Improving river access — for recreational and educational purposes — was another. The third — forming a task force to take a broad look at housing issues, options, and opportunities — was one the City Council discussed at length just 24 hours earlier.
All three resonated with a significant chunk of the 80-plus participants in a hybrid forum facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) and its retiring Executive Director Paul Costello. The forum, which was part of VCRD’s latest “community visit” and Costello’s last, was decidedly different from the dozens of others that have occurred since the program was launched in 1996.
Costello acknowledged as much during the pivotal session that featured roughly half of the participants sitting masked in a corner of the spacious gymnasium while the other half participated remotely.
However, despite the pandemic-driven differences, Costello predicted the process, which has helped communities from Burke and Bennington to Richford and Rockingham focus on ways to move their communities forward, should yield a similar result for Barre.
“It’s an honor to be part of this process with you,” he said. “To be dedicated to democracy and to action, and not action that’s against anyone, but adds together the best resources of the community for the future.”
That was Costello at the front end of the forum, which was the pivotal second step in a three-step process that will conclude on Oct. 20. As it was nearing an end he sought to assuage those who spoke passionately about those proposals that didn’t make the final cut.
“Nothing is lost,” he stressed before announcing the results. “All the ideas are important. An idea that didn’t get prioritized it doesn’t mean it didn’t convince people and that people don’t care about it … It means that people thought strategically about the things that were best to concentrate on.”
In the estimation of most of those who voted — not once, but twice — Wednesday night, developing a community center, exploring ways to increase and improve river access and taking a hard look at housing all warranted the creation of local task forces.
Those three big ideas emerged from a pack of 23 proposals distilled from 30 pages of notes taken during 13.5 hours of community forums — nine in all — that were held in hybrid fashion on Aug. 25.
The broader list included items ranging from attracting a downtown grocery store and addressing perceived safety issues to expanding community events and the use of alternative energy.
“Did we miss anything major?” Costello asked, triggering a round of comments none leading to any additions to the list before the first round of voting.
Those who showed up at the auditorium used sticky “dots” to express their preference for one or more of the ideas, while remote participants used an online tool.
Based on that voting the list was narrowed from 23 to eight and residents were then asked to “champion” one or more of the initiatives.
They did — some in person and some online. Before the talking was over all eight of the ideas had one or more advocates.
Several spoke in favor of creating a “community center,” including Renita Marshall, chairwoman of the committee that planned for the community visit that was initially scheduled to occur in April of 2020. Councilor Teddy Waszazak said defining that term should be the first step if it emerged from the pack.
“It (‘community center’) can mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” he said
Improving and enhancing access to Barre’s rivers and streams also enjoyed broad support among forum participants. Some, like Patty Meriam and Tess Taylor have long-supported the concept and others like Marshall and William Toborg were intrigued by the idea that was pitched as a way to improve points of access for canoeing, kayaking and swimming with the potential for an educational component.
Taylor liked the idea and used the same word — “doable” — Bob Purvis used to describe the community center.
With significant federal money soon to be available for housing, Councilor Jake Hemmerick was among those who argued not creating a housing task force to prepare that would be a mistake. He wasn’t alone and when the second round of voting was over it was one of the top three priorities.
Mayor Lucas Herring opted not to advocate for any of the eight initiatives, but noted all were already being addressed in some fashion by the city.
Those who argued improving and expanding the city’s pedestrian and bike infrastructure was worthy of its own task force were reminded the city has a well-established Routes, Paths and Trails Committee. Those who suggested advancing shared equity and inclusion should be a priority were reminded the city has a Diversity and Equity Committee.
Other semifinalists, from public transportation and career training and workforce development to “improving downtown aesthetics and vibrancy” are all receiving some level of attention and after the results were announced Marshall encouraged those who felt strongly about an idea that didn’t advance to get involved in those existing efforts.
Costello cautioned early on attempting to do too much would be a mistake.
“You can’t do 30 things and if you try you’ll probably fail at all of them and it will be demoralizing,” he said.
On Wednesday night less than 1% of the residents in Barre — some in the room and some at home — picked three.
Now the “All In For Barre” process, which began with a series of August-ending brainstorming session and continued with Wednesday’s crucial decision-making, will resume and conclude on Oct. 20.
That’s when three task forces, which are still in the process of being formed, will meet with a team of state, federal and nonprofit leaders assembled by VCRD to develop action plans and identify the resources to advance their respective initiatives.
