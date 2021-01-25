BARRE – Granite City voters will be asked to settle contested elections for three seats on a seven-member City Council that will welcome at least two new members after the voting is over on Town Meeting Day.
Even before Monday's 5 p.m. filing deadline passed, City Clerk Carol Dawes confirmed there will be races to replace a pair of incumbent councilors – John Steinman and Rich Morey – who are stepping down when their terms expire in March, and the one who is interested in returning – Teddy Waszazak – won't be running unopposed.
Three seats, three races, six candidates and only one incumbent.
That's a stat line that highlights what some have complained is a growing divide on a council some have complained has spent too much time on national political issues and not enough tending to city business.
It's a lament shared by Steinman, who said Monday it fueled his decision not to seek a second term in Ward 1. Two years after narrowly defeating then-councilor Sue Higby, Steinman said he wouldn't be seeking a second term. Two candidates – both currently members of the Barre Unified School Board – are running for the council seat now held by Steinman.
Boltin, a local baker who owns Delicate Decadence, was elected to the former Spaulding High School Board in 2017 and as one of the city's representatives to the board of Barre Unified Union School District in following a state ordered school district merger in 2019. He is about to enter the second year of a three-year term on the School Board.
Cambel is newer to local politics and has never run for elected office in Barre before. She was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Barre Unified School Board days after last year's Town Meeting Day elections. She chose not to run for the two years remaining on that three year term – opting to run for a Ward 1 seat on the City Council instead.
Waszazak is running for re-election in Ward 2 and hopes to secure a second two-year term on the council. In order to do that Waszazak, who is among the council's more progressive members, will have to defeat challenger Brian Judd. Judd was one of several residents who objected to the council's split decision to display the Black Lives Matter flag in City Hall Park. He described that decision – one Waszazak supported – as unnecessarily divisive and suggested it was something voters, not the council, should decide.
A looming move that will take Morey prompted his decision not to seek what would be his second full two-year term on the council. Narrowly elected during a Ward 3 caucus in April 2018, Morey was elected to his first full term the following March.
Morey said Monday he chose not to run because he will soon be moving out of Ward 3.
Morey's decision clears the field for two other candidates and ensures at least one more woman – two if Cambel gets the nod in Ward 1 – will be elected to the council joining Councilor Ericka Reil.
Stockwell narrowly defeated Reil in a Ward 3 caucus in November 2018 and briefly served on the council before losing the Town Meeting Day rematch a few months later. Stockwell, who teaches at the Community College of Vermont and has a human services background is back in the running. This time she'll have to be political newcomer Sherry Prindall.
While City Council seats attracted a lot of interest, two open seats on the Barre Unified School Board did not.
Former city school commissioner Sarah Pregent was a Monday filer for the seat currently held by Cambel and is the only candidate running for the two years left on that three year term.
Due to a quirk in the district's articles of agreement School Board candidates have until Feb. 1 to file consent of candidate forms.
That means someone could decide to challenge Pregent or at least decide to run for the three-year seat now held by School Director Giuliano Cecchinelli II. Ceccinelli is a pre-merger member of both the city's school board and the Spaulding High School Board and has served on the Barre Unified Board since it's inception in 2019.
The same Feb. 1 deadline applies in neighboring Barre Town where Town Clerk Donna Kelty said nobody had yet submitted a consent of candidate form to run for two soon-to-be-vacant seats on the Barre Unified School Board. One of those seats is currently held by the board's chairman, Paul Malone, the other by School Director Victoria Pompei. Neither is running for reelection.
Though she is retiring as town clerk, Kelty is again running to serve as clerk of the school district, Dawes is the lone candidate to serve as its treasurer and Tom Koch is running for moderator.
The only other position that will be on the ballot in Barre in March is an at-large seat on the board of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority, which is a joint venture involving Barre and Montpelier. Montpelier resident Brent Householder is the only candidate for that seat.
Barre Town holds its municipal elections in May and the filing deadline for those offices – including seats on the Select Board – isn't until after Town Meeting Day in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.