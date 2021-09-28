BARRE — A community planning process will take its critical second step tonight during a facilitated forum local officials hope will draw a crowd.
Make that two crowds.
Many will likely show up at the Barre Municipal Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. to participate in the “All In for Barre” initiative, which was belatedly launched last month with the help of the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD). However, others may opt to log on to the Zoom link that can be found at bit.ly/ForBarre in order to express their opinions during a session that is expected to last 2½ hours.
Mayor Lucas Herring is eager to hear from both as participants — in-person and remote — are asked to prioritize ideas that surfaced during a series of community forums last month.
Many of those ideas — from a community center to a downtown grocery store — sound familiar to Herring who wants the broader community to weigh in.
“The outcomes that I’m hoping for is that we have more community engagement and more people want to step up to help out,” the mayor said, noting participants will have the chance to sign up for task forces that will play a key role in advancing the goals that are selected tonight.
“Instead of it being more work for city staff, it’s going to be spreading that work out amongst more people to get more done,” he added.
That’s the plan heading into a session when nearly two dozen discreet ideas that surfaced during community brainstorming sessions on nine separate topics last month, a separate youth forum, as well as online and print surveys will be the subject of discussion.
Before the evening is over that tentative list will be narrowed to those that enjoy broad support among those in attendance.
The process, which will be facilitated by VCRD, will involve two votes — one to narrow the list to eight viable action ideas and a second to further trim that list to three.
It’s why Herring is hoping all 180 people who participated in one or more of last month’s forums show up and they are joined by others just tuning into the process.
“The more voices the better,” he said, noting there is some predictable overlap in some of the ideas that surfaced.
Herring said suggestions the city develop a community center and expand access to child care and afterschool programming aren’t linked, but could be.
A community center is not a new idea. Neither is a downtown grocery store. Both are on the list and Herring is interested to find out, which if either makes the cut. A cooperative bid to launch the Granite City Grocery finally folded earlier this year and a community center has frequently been floated as an idea without any clear way to pay for the project.
Enter the visiting team assembled by VCRD. The group, which includes representatives from state, federal, private, nonprofit and philanthropic agencies, joined last month’s forums and will remain resources as the city attempts to advance priorities that will be selected tonight.
Herring said old ideas aren’t necessarily bad ideas and some, like expanding and improving the city’s pedestrian and bike infrastructure have been the subject of some success, though there is much more work to do.
“It’s starting those conversations that feel like they’ve either died, or nobody knows where they are currently at,” he said of the three-step process. “It makes more people aware of what is in place and how they can be involved.”
As Herring and the City Council ready to embark on a separate strategic planning process, he said it would be helpful to know what the community’s priorities are.
“It really is going to come down to who shows up (in-person or online) and what it is they want to see,” he said.
Before the list of ideas gleaned from the facilitated forums starts to shrink tonight, there is a possibility it could expand. If there is an idea that was missed it could be added before discussion shifts to the community’s vision and the stage is set for the first of two votes.
Jenna Koloski, VCRD’s community and policy manager, described tonight’s session as “a critical turning point” in the community visit process.
“This is where the rubber meets the road in terms of the actions that the community wants to focus on today to improve the future vitality of the city,” she said.
Tonight’s work will establish priority action items and the creation of community task forces, but won’t be the end of the process. VCRD is scheduled to return next month with a resource team of state, federal and nonprofit leaders for a third and final visit aimed at helping the new task forces build action plans and resource connections to advance the priority projects.
Herring has seen the tentative list that will serve as the springboard for tonight’s discussion and he’s as interested as anyone in what ideas gain traction when talk turns to which ones should be aggressively pursue.
“I’m excited,” he said. “There are a lot of good ideas to choose from.”
