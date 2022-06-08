BARRE — It took nearly nine months and didn’t always go according to script, but the search for Barre’s next city manager effectively ended Tuesday night when city councilors unanimously authorized Mayor Jake Hemmerick to seal the deal with Nicolas Storellicastro.
Currently the chief financial and administrative officer for a New York City-based nonprofit that boasts a $160 million budget, Storellicastro was one of two finalists recently interviewed by the council during carefully choreographed community visits that were held on back to back days.
Storellicastro was up first and, Hemmerick said, made a lasting impression that eventually earned him the job.
“Community members and the City Council were especially impressed by Nicolas’ candor, thoughtful communication, and approachability,” Hemmerick said of Storellicastro.
Though the other finalist, Matthew Selby, had more municipal experience, Hemmerick said Storellicastro’s “candor” coupled with his “interpersonal skills” made him the better fit.
“Those are the skill sets that really set him (Storellicastro) apart,” he said.
Councilors met briefly in executive session at the end of their Tuesday night meeting and when they emerged, unanimously authorized Hemmerick to finalize the previously negotiated contract with Storellicastro once the final phase of a background check is complete.
That ongoing process isn’t expected to raise any red flags and councilors felt comfortable naming Storellicastro as their selection pending its completion.
Hemmerick said Storellicastro plans to prioritize efficient and innovative municipal services and the development of a responsible budget that protects core services, upgrades city infrastructure and makes wise investments.
“We are confident in Nicolas’ readiness to address challenges, build on existing assets, and grow opportunity for the people of Barre,” he said of Storellicastro.
The anticipated hire concludes a comprehensive search conducted by a council-appointed task force that changed chairs and switched gears early on in the process.
Due to budgetary constraints, what was expected to be a consultant-led process morphed into a citizen-led search even as former councilor Rich Morey stepped down as chair of the task force and Amanda Gustin stepped up to replace him.
The search didn’t miss a beat and after interviewing eight candidates the task force narrowed the field to the four semi-finalists — Storellicastro and Selby among them — that were recommended for the council’s consideration.
At least one of those semi-finalists withdrew from consideration though Gustin said Storellicastro earned his place on the short list and would be a welcome addition to City Hall.
“Storellicastro brings to the position extensive experience in municipal budgeting and strategic operations that immediately impressed the Manager’s Search Task Force,” Gustin said in a prepared statement released shortly after the council made its decision.
Storellicastro, who learned last week he was the council’s choice, was also quoted in that statement.
“I am excited, optimistic and ready to get to work for the people of Barre,” he said. “Together with the mayor and council, the experienced and dedicated staff at City Hall, and the people of this community, I am confident we can confront the challenges we face, together.
“I will work every day to build on the hard-working legacy of the people of this city and grow opportunities in Barre to live, work, raise families, and start and expand businesses,” he added.
Unless something goes sideways, Storellicastro is scheduled to start his new job on July 18 — 10 days after City Manager Steve Mackenzie is scheduled to retire after 12 years running the city where he was born, raised, raised his family and still lives on Maplewood Avenue.
Hemmerick hinted Tuesday night that didn’t necessarily mean there wouldn’t be the administrative overlap discussed earlier in the search and on Wednesday Mackenzie confirmed he has presented the council with a transition plan. It’s one, he said, that still contemplates his full-time employment with the city ending on July 8, but includes an offer to work half-time through Aug. 12.
Mackenzie said Storellicastro planned to return to Barre today — this time with his wife and two young sons — and the incumbent manager and his soon-to-be-successor would be meeting for 90 minutes to discuss the looming transition.
Mackenzie said house-hunting and checking out local schools are also on Storellicastro’s agenda as he readies to make the move from New York City to Barre.
Though the employment contract hasn’t yet been signed, it has been blessed by the council. Storellicastro will be paid $115,000 in the first year of the three-year agreement — the upper end of the advertised range.
The terms of the contract are substantially similar to Mackenzie’s, though it does include a one-time payment of $6,500 to cover moving and relocation expenses. That wasn’t an issue for Mackenzie, who was living in Barre when he was hired following a whirlwind search in 2010.
In keeping with the city’s charter the contract includes a provision that gives Storellicastro a year to establish a residence in Barre. However, it doesn’t rule out a council-approved extension due to “housing market constraints.” If Storellicastro can’t find suitable housing in Barre, he will be required to establish a residence within 10 miles of the city’s boundaries by the time he starts work.
Of the two finalists, Storellicastro, 39, had the stronger budgeting background and “a demonstrated record of implementing major initiatives and achieving significant savings and efficiencies.”
Born in Argentina, Storellicastro moved with his family to Colorado when he was seven. He went to school there, graduated from Colorado State University and briefly worked in the legislature before moving to Albany, New York, to pursue his master’s degree.
Though he spent much of his career in working in state government, Storellicastro said during his Barre visit his interest is in serving at the local level.
Storellicastro worked for the mayor’s office of management and budget in New York City and the New York City Department of Education for nearly five years before taking his current administrative job with a nonprofit agency that provides busing service to mostly special needs students.
Storellicastro has served as chief financial and administrative officer of NYC School Bus Umbrella Services Inc. since last October.
The organization has an annual budget of $160 million, employs roughly 1,700 people — most of them members of two labor unions.
